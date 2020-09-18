NMAA will limit tournament bids amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Matthew Asher, Carlsbad Current-Argus

The New Mexico Activities Association wants to mitigate the chances of COVID-19 this season, opting to eliminate one round of postseason games in the midst of the pandemic.

The NMAA board of directors voted Wednesday to cap the number of postseason teams to eight per classification rather than the 12 or 16 teams usually invited.

Fewer teams mean a decreased chance of spreading the virus, but this means half the teams usually invited to the postseason will have to stay at home.

Each classification has a different number of districts, which will limit the number of at-large bids.

Class 5A has five districts that allow for three at-large bids, while Class 1A - the smallest in the state - has seven districts that allow a single at-large bid.

On Friday, the NMAA revised its practice rules and will allow workout pods for up to nine athletes to exercise together, up from the previous limit of five.

The NMAA has volleyball and cross country scheduled to start the first full week in October.

