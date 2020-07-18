CLOSE

Navajo Prep girls basketball coach Rainy Crisp was named the New Mexico High School Coaches Association girls basketball coach of the year after leading the Lady Eagles to their first state title since 2009. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County coaches garnered the state’s top honors, despite a shortened 2019-2020 sports campaign.

Navajo Prep’s Rainy Crisp won the New Mexico High School Coaches Association girls basketball coach of the year after leading the Lady Eagles to their first state title since 2009.

Prep's Jessica Nez took home assistant girls basketball coach of the year honors.

Former Piedra Vista wrestling coach Greg Ruybalid, who stepped down earlier this summer, won the NMHSCA wrestling coach of the year. PV won its first state wrestling title since 2015.

Bloomfield football coach Bob Allcorn won the NMHSCA football coach of the year after guiding the Bobcats to their second straight state finals appearance.

