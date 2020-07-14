CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Bloomfield Athletic Director Ben Tensay filled Bloomfield School District board members in on where sports stand during Tuesday’s virtual school board workshop.

Due to the impending changes to the 2020-2021 sports season, Tensay said district schedules would be the only certainty.

Tensay said the goal is to establish district schedules and work on pre-district schedules afterward to better evaluate how the upcoming season would look.

Tensay also said the matchups against Colorado and Arizona teams would have to be rescheduled because of different start-up times.

Depending on the sport, Tensay said he anticipates each sports season would last 10 to 12 weeks.

Citing a survey for New Mexico superintendents and athletic directors, which discussed different scenarios, Tensay said 85 percent of them supported going back to playing sports again.

The New Mexico Activities Association will unveil a tentative plan for the upcoming season on Wednesday.

