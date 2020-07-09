CLOSE SportsPulse: Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg discuss if there will be college football this fall. As Wolken put its, all it takes is one bad outcome due to the pandemic to send the sport into chaos. USA TODAY

The trajectory of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is differing by county, so the New Mexico Activities Association's turning to school district superintendents to thoroughly evaluate the outlook for the 2020-2021 sports season.

“We need some normalcy for these kids,” Bloomfield Schools Superintendent Kim Mizell said. “I think it helps (the NMAA) with their decision. They need to hear from the communities.”

As much as the superintendents want sports to start up this fall, they want to be smart about it.

Aztec Municipal Schools Superintendent Kirk Carpenter, who's also an NMAA board member, said the approach may not be fair to every district, but added they all must be mindful of the collective data when planning to start back up.

Sports: NMAA votes to have summer sports activity oversight, clean academic slates for the fall

“You have to look at all the counties. Athletics in New Mexico is about all kids,” Carpenter said. “In New Mexico, we compete against everybody. All things to be considered, data doesn’t lie.”

If it came down to it, Loving Municipal Schools Superintendent Lee White said he’d prefer a shortened year, a later start or even keep games to within one's region instead of canceling the whole campaign entirely.

“Not every region has experienced this pandemic in the same way,” said White, who's also an NMAA board member. “A lot of it comes down to kids feeling safe.”

Carpenter, who prefers a slower, gradual approach, said it’s key to also pay attention to what’s happening after states such as Arizona and Texas reversed reopening phases amid a spike in cases.

“Let’s be very purposeful with what we’re doing,” Carpenter said. “We don’t want to hold our kids back… We need to monitor what happens with cases.”

NMAA Logo (Photo: NMAA)

The latest trends

San Juan County had 1,990 positive cases as of June 8, but is now up to 2,612 as of Wednesday. McKinley County recorded 3,287 positive cases as of June 26, but is now up to 3,548 positive cases as of Wednesday.

San Juan County has 1,439 recoveries as of Wednesday, while McKinley County has 1,472 recoveries.

Carpenter said that recent trend is encouraging, but he remains cautious.

“When things are going well, you don’t let up," Carpenter said. "When we get complacent, that’s when things change.”

Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, had 1,879 positive cases as of June 24, but now has 2,717 positive cases as of Wednesday. Bernalillo County has 1,361 recoveries.

Coronavirus in New Mexico: Nez vetoes bill that sought to cancel tribe's primary election amid COVID-19 pandemic

Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, had 760 positive cases as of June 24, but now has 1,285 positive cases as of Wednesday. Doña Ana County has 543 recoveries.

In Southeast New Mexico, cases have virtually doubled in the last few weeks.

Lea County, which includes Hobbs, recorded 113 positive cases as of June 29, but is up to 223 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Curry County, which includes Clovis, had 111 positive cases as of June 22, but is now at 207 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Chaves County, which includes Roswell, recorded 71 positive cases as of June 25, but is up to 147 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Eddy County, which includes Carlsbad, had 62 positive cases as of June 26, but is now up to 116 positive cases as of Wednesday.

“We want to reverse that trend. We want to make sure it’s stabilized,” White said. “It’s important you look at things in a local aspect and a regional aspect... We have to find a way to slow (cases) down.”

Those four counties have a combined 187 recoveries as of Wednesday.

Schedule complications?

San Juan County teams, including Farmington, Aztec and Bloomfield, travel to Southwest Colorado to face foes such as Durango, Montezuma-Cortez and Pagosa Springs.

Video: Bloomfield's Halle Payne glad to see athletes inking with college teams, despite COVID-19

Doña Ana County teams, including Las Cruces, Mayfield, Gadsden, Chaparral and Santa Teresa travel to El Paso, Texas and Clint, Texas for road games.

Albuquerque Public Schools teams such as La Cueva, Sandia and Eldorado travel to and host schools from Farmington and Las Cruces.

“This is a state that’s geographically spread out. Transportation’s a complication because of how many kids you can put on a bus.That’s something the NMAA’s going to have to play with,” said APS Acting Superintendent Scott Elder, also an NMAA board member. “I guarantee you, the school year’s going to look different. Why would athletics and activities not look different?”

Carpenter said it’s important to consider replacing road games across state lines with in-state games if necessary, adding it wouldn’t make sense to play games across state lines only to self-quarantine afterward.

“It has a domino effect with schedules. We have every opportunity in how we handle it,” Carpenter said. “We’re being forced to do business differently. We have to accept that... You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize kids with schedules.”

The next steps

NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said in Monday's question and answer session officials are waiting to hear from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on whether athlete pods can expand from five to 10 or 15 per coach.

Politics: Governor's office accepting applications for magistrate judge seat as Barry Sharer retires

However, minimal equipment use is now allowed, Marquez said. For example, football players within each pod are allowed to throw a football to each other, but not with players from other pods.

As for the latest 14-day quarantine period for travelers, which is in effect through July 15, Marquez said it also applies to athletic personnel traveling across state lines to play in a game or to see family, even if they test negative for COVID-19.

The NMAA still looks to make a ruling on the 2020-2021 season by mid-July.

“We’re united and speaking together as one voice. Sally allowing us to have our input has been instrumental,” White said.

* Data on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and patient recoveries from the New Mexico Department of Health

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e