CLOSE

SportsPulse: Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg discuss if there will be college football this fall. As Wolken put its, all it takes is one bad outcome due to the pandemic to send the sport into chaos. USA TODAY

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The trajectory of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico is differing by county, so the New Mexico Activities Association's turning to school district superintendents to thoroughly evaluate the outlook for the 2020-2021 sports season.

“We need some normalcy for these kids,” Bloomfield Schools Superintendent Kim Mizell said. “I think it helps (the NMAA) with their decision. They need to hear from the communities.”

As much as the superintendents want sports to start up this fall, they want to be smart about it.

Aztec Municipal Schools Superintendent Kirk Carpenter, who's also an NMAA board member, said the approach may not be fair to every district, but added they all must be mindful of the collective data when planning to start back up.

Sports: NMAA votes to have summer sports activity oversight, clean academic slates for the fall

“You have to look at all the counties. Athletics in New Mexico is about all kids,” Carpenter said. “In New Mexico, we compete against everybody. All things to be considered, data doesn’t lie.”

If it came down to it, Loving Municipal Schools Superintendent Lee White said he’d prefer a shortened year, a later start or even keep games to within one's region instead of canceling the whole campaign entirely.

“Not every region has experienced this pandemic in the same way,” said White, who's also an NMAA board member. “A lot of it comes down to kids feeling safe.”

Carpenter, who prefers a slower, gradual approach, said it’s key to also pay attention to what’s happening after states such as Arizona and Texas reversed reopening phases amid a spike in cases.

“Let’s be very purposeful with what we’re doing,” Carpenter said. “We don’t want to hold our kids back… We need to monitor what happens with cases.”

The latest trends

San Juan County had 1,990 positive cases as of June 8, but is now up to 2,612 as of Wednesday. McKinley County recorded 3,287 positive cases as of June 26, but is now up to 3,548 positive cases as of Wednesday.

San Juan County has 1,439 recoveries as of Wednesday, while McKinley County has 1,472 recoveries.

Carpenter said that recent trend is encouraging, but he remains cautious.

“When things are going well, you don’t let up," Carpenter said. "When we get complacent, that’s when things change.”

Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, had 1,879 positive cases as of June 24, but now has 2,717 positive cases as of Wednesday. Bernalillo County has 1,361 recoveries.

Coronavirus in New Mexico: Nez vetoes bill that sought to cancel tribe's primary election amid COVID-19 pandemic

Doña Ana County, which includes Las Cruces, had 760 positive cases as of June 24, but now has 1,285 positive cases as of Wednesday. Doña Ana County has 543 recoveries.

In Southeast New Mexico, cases have virtually doubled in the last few weeks.

Lea County, which includes Hobbs, recorded 113 positive cases as of June 29, but is up to 223 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Curry County, which includes Clovis, had 111 positive cases as of June 22, but is now at 207 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Chaves County, which includes Roswell, recorded 71 positive cases as of June 25, but is up to 147 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Navajo Nation OPVP distributes food, supplies to community members in Sh...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation were distributed by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation were distributed by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A member of the New Mexico Air National Guard carries a box of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
A member of the New Mexico Air National Guard carries a box of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez fist-bumps a community member during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez fist-bumps a community member during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The New Mexico Air National Guard and various Navajo Nation departments and community members helped the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President distribute donated food and supplies to Shiprock residents on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
The New Mexico Air National Guard and various Navajo Nation departments and community members helped the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President distribute donated food and supplies to Shiprock residents on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish directs traffic during the distribution event by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish directs traffic during the distribution event by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard unload boxes of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard unload boxes of produce before the distribution of food and supplies by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
A community member shows appreciation for food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. The items were donated to the tribe by various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation.
A community member shows appreciation for food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. The items were donated to the tribe by various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Abe Wilson, fleet coordinator with the Navajo Division of Transportation, carries a box of food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Abe Wilson, fleet coordinator with the Navajo Division of Transportation, carries a box of food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Community members wait to receive food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation from various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation. The items were distributed by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Community members wait to receive food and supplies donated to the Navajo Nation from various entities to address the coronavirus crisis on the reservation. The items were distributed by the tribe's Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard prepare to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard prepare to load a vehicle with food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish receives paper towels from tribal President Jonathan Nez to load in a vehicle during the distribution event by Nez's office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish receives paper towels from tribal President Jonathan Nez to load in a vehicle during the distribution event by Nez's office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard hand out food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Members of the New Mexico Air National Guard hand out food and supplies during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Sonya Begay, an executive staff assistant with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, places fabric face masks on a vehicle during the food and supplies distribution by the office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Sonya Begay, an executive staff assistant with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, places fabric face masks on a vehicle during the food and supplies distribution by the office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez loads a box of food during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez loads a box of food during the distribution event by his office on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
An employee from the Navajo Division of Transportation directs traffic during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
An employee from the Navajo Division of Transportation directs traffic during the distribution event by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Several vehicles posted signs showing appreciation for receiving food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Several vehicles posted signs showing appreciation for receiving food and supplies from the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish helps set up the distribution area for food and supplies on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock.
Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish helps set up the distribution area for food and supplies on June 12 at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock. Noel Lyn Smith/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Eddy County, which includes Carlsbad, had 62 positive cases as of June 26, but is now up to 116 positive cases as of Wednesday.

    “We want to reverse that trend. We want to make sure it’s stabilized,” White said. “It’s important you look at things in a local aspect and a regional aspect... We have to find a way to slow (cases) down.”

    Those four counties have a combined 187 recoveries as of Wednesday.

    Schedule complications?

    San Juan County teams, including Farmington, Aztec and Bloomfield, travel to Southwest Colorado to face foes such as Durango, Montezuma-Cortez and Pagosa Springs.

    Video: Bloomfield's Halle Payne glad to see athletes inking with college teams, despite COVID-19

    Doña Ana County teams, including Las Cruces, Mayfield, Gadsden, Chaparral and Santa Teresa travel to El Paso, Texas and Clint, Texas for road games.

    Albuquerque Public Schools teams such as La Cueva, Sandia and Eldorado travel to and host schools from Farmington and Las Cruces.

    “This is a state that’s geographically spread out. Transportation’s a complication because of how many kids you can put on a bus.That’s something the NMAA’s going to have to play with,” said APS Acting Superintendent Scott Elder, also an NMAA board member. “I guarantee you, the school year’s going to look different. Why would athletics and activities not look different?”

    PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball girls finals and boys semifinals | March 13
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart fires a 3-pointer against Los Lunas' Feleena Candelaria during the 4A girls basketball state championship on Friday, March, 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart fires a 3-pointer against Los Lunas' Feleena Candelaria during the 4A girls basketball state championship on Friday, March, 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart looks to pass the ball against Los Lunas during the 4A girls basketball state championship game on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart looks to pass the ball against Los Lunas during the 4A girls basketball state championship game on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
    Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Aiona Johnson goes in for a layup against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep’s Aiona Johnson goes in for a layup against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Tohatchi’s Cameron Tsosie passes the ball down the left side against Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Tohatchi’s Cameron Tsosie passes the ball down the left side against Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Laila Charley drives toward the basket against Tohatchi’s Sierra Peterson during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep’s Laila Charley drives toward the basket against Tohatchi’s Sierra Peterson during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24) and Aiona Johnson (20) smother Tohatchi’s Krystal Benally during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24) and Aiona Johnson (20) smother Tohatchi’s Krystal Benally during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24), Aiona Johnson (20) and Laila Charley (1) embrace each other after defeating Tohtachi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24), Aiona Johnson (20) and Laila Charley (1) embrace each other after defeating Tohtachi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin celebrates winning Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep defeated Tohatchi, 43-33.
    Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin celebrates winning Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep defeated Tohatchi, 43-33. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
    Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Carpenter said it’s important to consider replacing road games across state lines with in-state games if necessary, adding it wouldn’t make sense to play games across state lines only to self-quarantine afterward.

      “It has a domino effect with schedules. We have every opportunity in how we handle it,” Carpenter said. “We’re being forced to do business differently. We have to accept that... You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize kids with schedules.”

      The next steps

      NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said in Monday's question and answer session officials are waiting to hear from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on whether athlete pods can expand from five to 10 or 15 per coach.

      Politics: Governor's office accepting applications for magistrate judge seat as Barry Sharer retires

      However, minimal equipment use is now allowed, Marquez said. For example, football players within each pod are allowed to throw a football to each other, but not with players from other pods.

      As for the latest 14-day quarantine period for travelers, which is in effect through July 15, Marquez said it also applies to athletic personnel traveling across state lines to play in a game or to see family, even if they test negative for COVID-19.

      The NMAA still looks to make a ruling on the 2020-2021 season by mid-July.

      “We’re united and speaking together as one voice. Sally allowing us to have our input has been instrumental,” White said.

      * Data on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and patient recoveries from the New Mexico Department of Health

      Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

      Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE