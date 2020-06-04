CLOSE

FARMINGTON — As teams across the state are ironing out their summer program plans, San Juan County’s sports scene is still eyeing June 15 as the date to start back up.

The New Mexico Activities Association voted to allow schools to start summer sports programs on June 15, though districts such as Las Cruces Public Schools opted to begin on June 22.

Farmington Municipal Schools Athletic Director Frank Whalen said he wants to ensure everyone, from coaches to trainers, is on the same page bracing for June 15.

“We’re trying to make sure we have all the stuff we need in place to get things done,” Whalen said.

Aztec Athletic Director Bryan Sanders said football, basketball, volleyball and soccer are set to go for June 15, but wrestling must wait a bit longer because drills involving direct contact are still barred.

“Some are ready to go, some are not quite ready to go,” Sanders said. “There’s no point in trying to rush something that’s not there yet… That’s where we are.”

Bloomfield Athletic Director Ben Tensay said BHS still plans to start on June 15, but coaches have the option to pick a later start date if they don’t feel fully prepared for that date.

“They’re really eager to get back,” Tensay said.

Tensay, who will iron out field and gym schedules within the next week, also said coaches will go through a checklist to determine whether or not student-athletes can immediately participate once teams start summer programs.

Still, June 15 remains the target date for teams.

“I’m hopeful,” Whalen said.

