Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley will continue his track and field career at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. (Photo: Cecil Linnens)

FARMINGTON — Additional San Juan County athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent to play college sports.

Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley will continue his track career at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas after inking with the Conquistadors on Tuesday.

Mosley took second overall in the 4A boys 300-meter hurdles at the 2019 state track and field championships in just 39.48 seconds. The 2020 state championships were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirtland Central’s Leiyah Light committed to Dodge City C.C.’s cross country program over the weekend, according to ndnsports.com’s social media accounts, while Newcomb’s Deondre Begay and Deontay Begay will play basketball at Northwest Indian College, a tribal college located in Bellingham, Washington.

Light placed 42nd out of 110 runners at the 2019 state girls cross country championships, recording a time of 21 minutes, 41.85 seconds.

Deondre Begay was named to 2A boys basketball’s All State Second Team in 2019 and 2020. He averaged 18 points a game in the 2020 state playoffs.

Deontay Begay averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game over his last two seasons.

