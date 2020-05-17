CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County athletes signed National Letters of Intent over the weekend to continue their sports careers at the next level, according to the social media accounts for the Native American athletics database website called ndnsports.com.

Navajo Prep’s Lanaya Harrison will continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division III Mills College in Oakland, California.

Kirtland Central’s Trystan Aspaas will continue his baseball career at University of the Southwest, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Hobbs.

Kirtland softball player Brianna Switzler inked with Lamar Community College’s softball program in Lamar, Colorado.

