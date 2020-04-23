CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Ben Tensay was all over the Navajo Nation while serving as Central Consolidate School District’s Athletic Director the last four years.

From Kirtland and Shiprock to Newcomb, you couldn’t miss him.

But it eventually became a lot to bear, because he’s family man residing in Farmington.

“It takes a toll on you after a while, getting home pretty late,” Tensay said.

That’s why he seized the opportunity to become Bloomfield’s next Athletic Director.

Tensay will succeed Cecil Linnens, who will retire at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.

“This has been on my mind I’d say at least a couple months. But I’d say within the last four weeks or so, we discussed it more. We felt that this was a great move for the family. Even though it was bittersweet in a sense, because you build relationships, family comes first,” Tensay said. “(Bloomfield’s) just a great place. You can tell when it’s the right fit.”

Tensay said his wife, Michelle, and two kids, Lexi and Jordan, are certainly happy that he will able to come home a bit earlier in the evening.

However, Tensay said he benefited from his time at CCSD.

Tensay said he learned about working with athletic personnel, managing athletic budgets and financing, state budgets and resolving conflict.

“It’s a little more challenging when you have six schools. You learn the hard way, and you know what your expectations are, what your limits are. I did all of that at (CCSD),” said Tensay, who’s entering his 21st year overall working in athletics, whether as a coach or an administrator. “It’s a lot of work. It’s one of the things that I enjoy, you get to be with the student-athletes, you get to be with the coaches It’s my passion. You get to really enjoy seeing the growth. That’s the satisfaction I get.”

Tensay said he was drawn by the stability Bloomfield’s coaches bring to their respective programs.

“They’ve been there a long time,” Tensay said. “I want them to compete at that (statewide) level. The competition is what’s important.”

Aside from seeing Bloomfield’s football and girls basketball programs continue their recent success, Tensay also said he wants to see programs like boys soccer, girls soccer, volleyball and boys basketball make deeper state tournament runs.

“That’s a dynamic that’s going to change Bloomfield,” Tensay said.

For the time being, Tensay’s anxiously waiting to get the OK for teams to return to action after the state’s stay-at-home guidelines are lifted.

Tensay said he recently corresponded with New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez about the thought of at least starting football and soccer training camp by mid-June, depending on how the next month shapes up.

“They need some time to get that going,” Tensay said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.