CLOSE FHS’s Cirrail Allison defeats Rio Rancho’s Xavier Salazar for 5A’s 170-pound championship Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – Cirrail Allison’s journey to the state wrestling mountaintop couldn’t have been scripted better, because he was just seconds away from seeing a campaign of sheer domination end in brutal heartbreak.

Down 2-0 with 34 seconds left in the 5A state wrestling 170-pound championship match, the Farmington wrestler scored four unanswered points to take down Rio Rancho’s Xavier Salazar and win the title.

Allison capped off a 46-0 individual record with his state wrestling title, solidifying himself as the Daily Times’ 2019-2020 male Athlete of the Year.

Following a crucial penalty on Salazar, Allison escaped Salazar’s grasp and then secured the win with a takedown on the edge of the mat.

Entering the finals, Allison won back-to-back matches via pin in the first round and quarterfinals, respectively, and crushed Volcano Vista’s Jeremiah Perry via 10-0 major decision in the semifinals.

Allison’s shining moments didn’t solely come during wrestling season, though.

He scored a defensive touchdown off a blocked punt against Deming in the 5A state football quarterfinals, leading to All-State Second Team defense honors.

Buy Photo Farmington's Cirrail Allison and Rio Rancho's Xavier Salazar do battle in the 5A 170-pound division championship match during the New Mexico State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Allison, who won the title and also earned All-State Second Team defense honors in football, was named the Daily Times' 2019-2020 male Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Bloomfield football’s Kenyon Mosley named runner-up

Although he denied a blue trophy for a second straight year, Mosley’s performances in the 4A state quarterfinals and semifinals spoke volumes.

Mosley tallied three sacks and 11 tackles on defense against Ruidoso in the 4A state football quarterfinals, and then shredded Grants with 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense in the 4A state football semifinals.

Mosley, who was named the District 1-4A Defensive Player of the Year, earned All-State First Team defense and First Team offense accolades.

Note: Because the spring sports season was incomplete, the selection process is based on the following criteria: athletes who competed in one fall sport and/or one winter sport, if they garnered All-State honors in one or more sports, and if they dominated against the state’s best on their way to championship glory.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e