FARMINGTON — The 2020 spring sports campaign came to a complete halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Mexico Activities Association, which met via teleconference, announced Friday that the rest of the spring sports season will be canceled, including the spring sports championships, because of the ongoing concerns.

"We’ve been in close touch with the NMAA throughout this. They’ve been a really great partner and have been very much supportive of making sure that we are keeping our student athletes and students who are participating in activities safe,” Dr. Ryan Stewart of the New Mexico Pubic Education Department said in a NMAA press release.

The NMAA suspended all activity programs and spring athletic programs, including practices, on March 14.

The NMAA Board of Directors will meet again on May 1 to discuss the status of summer workouts and team camps, along with determining student-athlete eligibility for the 2020-2021 school year.

The New Mexico Public Education Department announced in a press release Friday that schools across New Mexico will close for the remainder of the spring semester, and schools planning to implement continuous learning plans.

Connie Mack WS will go on, for now

According to the tournament’s Facebook page, CMWS officials, which met with the City of Farmington and the American Amateur Baseball Congress on Wednesday, are monitoring the latest coronavirus developments but are still planning to go through with the 2020 CMWS tournament at this time.

The tournament’s scheduled for July 24-Aug. 1.

