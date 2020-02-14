CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County girls wrestlers are state-bound after bringing home district championship hardware tonight in Albuquerque.

Aztec’s Mia Aguirre, Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi all won New Mexico District 1 titles, as did Kirtland Central’s Jojera Dodge.

Aguirre pinned Atrisco Heritage’s Yalixza Gonzalez for the 120-pound division title, while Munoz (126) and Altisi (160) won via 1-0 and 2-0 decisions, respectively. Dodge pinned Miyamura’s Hannah Mariano for the 220-pound title.

Aztec’s Katelin Klepac took second overall in the 145-pound division, while Newcomb’s Lilah Yazzie placed third overall in the 182-pound division. Farmington’s Ebony Smith placed fourth overall in the 132-pound division.

The New Mexico state wrestling championships will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Prep boys clinch District 1-3A basketball title

The Eagles won 67-60 in overtime tonight at Thoreau, clinching the district regular season title for the first time in four years.

After Prep missed two shots during the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Treston Yazzie scored on a putback at the buzzer to send it into overtime.

Navajo Prep (17-7, 9-0) will wrap up the regular season 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at home against Zuni.

Bloomfield boys, Kirtland boys fall on road

The Bobcats lost 78-56 in tonight's District 1-4A basketball game at Gallup, while the Broncos lost 76-64 tonight at Miyamura.

Shiprock tops Aztec in District 1-4A boys hoops

The Chieftains won 74-68 tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Farmington boys fall at West Mesa

The Scorpions lost tonight's District 2-5A basketball game 55-49 in Albuquerque.

