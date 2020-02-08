CLOSE
FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers’ road to a potential three-peat at the state wrestling championships continued with another strong showing on Saturday.

Aztec won the District 1-4A duals competition at Kirtland Central, beating all five foes in Kirtland, Bloomfield, Shiprock, Gallup and Miyamura.

The Tigers outscored the competition by a combined 354-42.

Bloomfield and Kirtland took second and third, respectively. BHS beat KC 39-36 for second place.

The District 1-4A individual qualifier tournament will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Bloomfield.

The top three teams in the district will be among 14 automatic bids to state. The final two spots in 4A will be wild card berths.

PV wrestling victorious

The Panthers crushed Farmington 47-10 in Friday's District 2-5A duals at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

PV’s now 10-0 in duals competition this year.

The District 2-5A individual qualifier championships will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 15 at West Mesa.

Lady Panthers pull ahead in the second half en route to a 53-36 win over Eldorado Saturday in Albuquerque. Lanae Billy also hits the 1,000-point mark. Farmington Daily Times

PV girls, Bloomfield girls still unbeaten in district basketball

The PV girls pulled ahead in the second half to top Eldorado 53-36 Saturday in Albuquerque, while the Bloomfield girls continued their recent dominance on defense to win 47-38 Saturday at Shiprock.

Lanae Billy reached 1,000 career points scored in PV’s win.

PV’s now 22-1, 5-0 in District 2-5A. Bloomfield improved to 12-10, 6-0 in District 1-4A.

PV will host West Mesa at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Bloomfield will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aztec.

Kirtland girls bounce back with key win at Gallup

The Lady Broncos won Saturday's District 1-4A basketball game, 51-37.

Kirtland (16-5, 5-1) will host Shiprock (8-14, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

FHS boys and girls, PV boys drop district games

The Farmington boys lost 69-44 to La Cueva Saturday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington, while the FHS girls lost 68-51 today at La Cueva.

The Panthers fell 79-57 against Eldorado Saturday at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

PHOTOS: Farmington vs. La Cueva boys basketball | Feb. 8
 Fullscreen

Farmington's Ronald Ladue attacks the basket against La Cueva's Kealan Atkinson during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scrorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Ronald Ladue attacks the basket against La Cueva's Kealan Atkinson during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scrorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Isaiah Charles scans the floor against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scrorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isaiah Charles scans the floor against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scrorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Isaiah Charles drives toward the basket against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scrorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isaiah Charles drives toward the basket against La Cueva during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scrorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Jordan Beyale attacks the basket against La Cueva's Ja'shon Lowery during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Jordan Beyale attacks the basket against La Cueva's Ja'shon Lowery during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Keyshawn Pete drives toward the basket in transition with La Cueva's Exodus Ayers (14) chasing him during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Keyshawn Pete drives toward the basket in transition with La Cueva's Exodus Ayers (14) chasing him during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

    PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Eldorado boys basketball | Feb. 8
     Fullscreen

    Piedra Vista's Robert Lane David shoots a 3-pointer against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Robert Lane David shoots a 3-pointer against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Robert Lane David fouls Eldorado's Matt Vigil during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Robert Lane David fouls Eldorado's Matt Vigil during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Dylan Percy drives forward after getting a steal against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Dylan Percy drives forward after getting a steal against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Mason Van Otteson drives in for a layup against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Mason Van Otteson drives in for a layup against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Jyrin Descheeny looks to pass the ball inside against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Jyrin Descheeny looks to pass the ball inside against Eldorado during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Carter Quintana drives along the baseline against Eldorado's Matt Vigil during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Carter Quintana drives along the baseline against Eldorado's Matt Vigil during Saturday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen

      Aztec girls still winless in District 1-4A hoops

      The Lady Tigers couldn't withstand a late rally by Miyamura, falling 36-32 Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

      Miyamura pulled ahead on a 20-11 run in the fourth quarter. Aztec's now 5-17, 0-6 in district.

