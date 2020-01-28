CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats and the Farmington Scorpions both handled Durango with ease in tonight’s wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.

The Bobcats won, 51-30, while the Scorpions followed suit with a 60-11 victory.

Buy Photo Farmington's Trey Colebrook pins Durango's Chris McGrath in a 120-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Bloomfield's JT Seitzinger fights to stay on his feet against Durango's Gabe Vasquez in a 152-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland boys, Shiprock boys win district hoops home games

The Broncos pulled ahead with a 20-4 second-quarter run to crush Miyamura 74-42 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland, while the Chieftains edged Aztec 55-46 tonight in Shiprock.

Newcomb boys and girls win district home doubleheader

The Newcomb boys topped Navajo Pine 63-56 tonight, while the Newcomb girls hammered Navajo Pine 76-33 tonight.

CLOSE Kirtland Central pulls ahead for good with a 20-4 run in the second quarter Tuesday at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Wochit

FHS girls, Prep girls win district hoops road games

The Lady Scorpions took down West Mesa 88-70 tonight in Albuquerque, while the Lady Eagles cruised to an 87-64 win tonight at Thoreau.

FHS boys, Bloomfield boys, Northwest girls drop district hoops home games

The Scorpions got impatient setting up shots in the fourth quarter, falling 64-42 tonight against West Mesa, while the Bobcats lost 83-70 tonight against Gallup.

The Northwest girls lost 65-27 tonight against Dulce.