PHOTOS: Farmington, Bloomfield vs. Durango wrestling | Jan. 28
Bloomfield's Ayden Reinhardt grabs hold of Durango's Chase Mendenwaldt in a 126-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
Durango's Dale Harris gets thrown to the ground by Bloomfield's Jacob Benedict in a 132-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
Bloomfield's JT Seitzinger fights to stay on his feet against Durango's Gabe Vasquez in a 152-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
Durango's Austin Albrecht grabs hold of Bloomfield's AJ Garcia in a 182-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
Farmington's Trey Colebrook pins Durango's Chris McGrath in a 120-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
Farmington's Ronnie Gurule looks to break free from the grasp of Durango's Payson Albrecht in a 138-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
Farmington's Victor Borunda locks up Durango's Jacob Rowe in a 145-pound division match during Tuesday's wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.
    FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats and the Farmington Scorpions both handled Durango with ease in tonight’s wrestling duals at Hermosa Middle School in Farmington.

    The Bobcats won, 51-30, while the Scorpions followed suit with a 60-11 victory.

    Kirtland boys, Shiprock boys win district hoops home games

    The Broncos pulled ahead with a 20-4 second-quarter run to crush Miyamura 74-42 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland, while the Chieftains edged Aztec 55-46 tonight in Shiprock.

    Newcomb boys and girls win district home doubleheader

    The Newcomb boys topped Navajo Pine 63-56 tonight, while the Newcomb girls hammered Navajo Pine 76-33 tonight.

    Kirtland Central pulls ahead for good with a 20-4 run in the second quarter Tuesday at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Wochit

    FHS girls, Prep girls win district hoops road games

    The Lady Scorpions took down West Mesa 88-70 tonight in Albuquerque, while the Lady Eagles cruised to an 87-64 win tonight at Thoreau.

    PHOTOS: Farmington vs. West Mesa boys basketball | Jan. 28
    Farmington's Jordan Beyale fires a 3-pointer against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Bryson Wood passes the ball down the left side against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Isaiah Charles looks to pass the ball against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Griffin Holman shoots a 3-pointer against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    West Mesa's Sonny Ortiz dribbles down the floor against Farmington during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Ronald Ladue looks to get a defensive stop against West Mesa's Kayembe Lukusa during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
      FHS boys, Bloomfield boys, Northwest girls drop district hoops home games

      The Scorpions got impatient setting up shots in the fourth quarter, falling 64-42 tonight against West Mesa, while the Bobcats lost 83-70 tonight against Gallup.

      The Northwest girls lost 65-27 tonight against Dulce.

