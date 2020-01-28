CLOSE Munoz pinned Carlsbad's Cady Box in the semifinals, took down Gallup's Neveah Young in the finals to win the title Friday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Wochit

FARMINGTON — Makayla Munoz showcased where she currently stands among New Mexico’s girls wrestling elites: still unbeaten after taking down some of the toughest foes just this past Friday.

The Aztec Lady Tigers wrestler, who was named the Daily Times athlete of the month for January, logged two signature wins to win the 126-pound division title during the second annual regular-season New Mexico girls wrestling tournament.

Munoz handed Carlsbad’s Cady Box her first loss of the season in the 126-pound division semifinals, pinning her 25 seconds into the third period. Munoz then overpowered Gallup’s Neveah Young in the finals enroute to a 12-3 major decision, and the title.

Box was a 2019 state runner-up, while Young was a 2019 state champion.

Munoz also won individual titles at the Lady Pinto Invitational in Moriarty and the Doc Wright Invitational in Winslow, Arizona.

Munoz is now 26-0 this season, and those two victories helped elevate her status as one of the best in 126-pound division right now.

Buy Photo Aztec's Makayla Munoz, seen here during the second annual New Mexico girls wrestling tournament 126-pound championship match on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec, was named the Daily Times athlete of the month for January. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Honorable mentions

Farmington wrestlers Cirrail Allison and Zack Small

Cirrail Allison, wrestling in the 170-pound division, and Zack Small, wrestling in the 182-pound division, both remain undefeated on the mat at a combined 71-0 this season.

Allison’s key individual victories include beating Carlsbad’s Jacob Fuentes for the Conflict at Cleveland title, followed by a win over Volcano Vista’s Jeremiah Perry in the Joe Vivian Classic finals.

Small’s key individual wins include Carlsbad’s Trystan Rogers in the Conflict at Cleveland semifinals and the Joe Vivian Classic finals, plus Santa Fe’s Elijah Martinez in the Joe Vivian Classic quarterfinals.

Buy Photo Farmington's Zack Small, seen her during the District 2-5A wrestling tri-duals on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at PVHS, won individual titles this month at both the Conflict at Cleveland at the Joe Vivian Classic. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Aztec wrestler Bryson Valdez

Bryson Valdez remains undefeated at 26-0, winning individual titles at both the Rocky Mountain Invitational in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and at the Doc Wright Invitational.

Farmington girls basketball’s Kiiyani Anitielu

Lady Scorpions point guard Kiiyani Anitielu is lighting up the scoreboard against tough competition.

Anitielu’s key January outings include a 25-point night against Kirtland Central, followed by a 23-point game against Tohatchi. Anitielu overcame three first-half fouls, giving FHS a late spark with 12 fourth-quarter points.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.