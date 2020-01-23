FARMINGTON – The Aztec Tigers easily handled business in tonight’s District 1-4A wrestling opener, crushing Kirtland Central 62-16 at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec won multiple matches via pins and technical falls.
Kirtland girls basketball outlasts Gallup
Melanie Yazzie scored the game-winning layup with 14 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Lady Broncos to a 51-50 win in tonight’s District 1-4A opener at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
Kirtland's Melanie Yazzie scores the game-winning layup with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Thursday's District 1-4A opener at Bronco Arena. Wochit
PV girls, Navajo Prep girls win district basketball road games
PV topped West Mesa 49-42 tonight in Albuquerque, while Prep took down Tohatchi 41-32 on the road tonight.
Bloomfield girls edge Shiprock, Aztec girls fall at Miyamura
The Lady Bobcats beat the Lady Chieftains 50-49 in tonight’s District 1-4A basketball opener at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
The Lady Tigers lost 57-39 in tonight's District 1-4A basketball opener down in Gallup.
Newcomb girls blast Dulce
The Lady Skyhawks won tonight's District 1-2A basketball game, 84-35, in front of the home crowd. Northwest, meanwhile, lost 82-39 in tonight's District 1-2A basketball game at Tse’ Yi’ Gai.
Newcomb boys fall on road
The Skyhawks lost 67-65 in tonight's basketball game at Dulce.
