PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Kirtland Central wrestling | Jan. 23
Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas grabs hold of Aztec's Bode Wooley in the 145-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas grabs hold of Aztec's Bode Wooley in the 145-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Malcolm Altisi lifts up Kirtland Central's Tyler Huttinga above his shoulders and throws him backward onto the ground in the 160-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Malcolm Altisi lifts up Kirtland Central's Tyler Huttinga above his shoulders and throws him backward onto the ground in the 160-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Jayden Franklin looks to break free from Aztec's Hunter Riddick in the 170-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Kirtland Central's Jayden Franklin looks to break free from Aztec's Hunter Riddick in the 170-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Ian Thomas holds down Aztec's Caleb Varzeas in the 220-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Kirtland Central's Ian Thomas holds down Aztec's Caleb Varzeas in the 220-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Bryson Valdez pushes Kirtland Central's Julian Gould out of bound in the 106-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Bryson Valdez pushes Kirtland Central's Julian Gould out of bound in the 106-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Jerome Coco in the 126-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Jerome Coco in the 126-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON – The Aztec Tigers easily handled business in tonight’s District 1-4A wrestling opener, crushing Kirtland Central 62-16 at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

    Aztec won multiple matches via pins and technical falls.

    The Tigers dominated the Broncos behind multiple pins and multiple technical falls in Thursday’s district wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Farmington Daily Times

