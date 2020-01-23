CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Aztec Tigers easily handled business in tonight’s District 1-4A wrestling opener, crushing Kirtland Central 62-16 at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Aztec won multiple matches via pins and technical falls.

Buy Photo Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Jerome Coco in the 126-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Jayden Franklin looks to break free from Aztec's Hunter Riddick in the 170-pound division match during Thursday's District 1-4A wrestling opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland girls basketball outlasts Gallup

Melanie Yazzie scored the game-winning layup with 14 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Lady Broncos to a 51-50 win in tonight’s District 1-4A opener at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

CLOSE Kirtland's Melanie Yazzie scores the game-winning layup with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Thursday's District 1-4A opener at Bronco Arena. Wochit

PV girls, Navajo Prep girls win district basketball road games

PV topped West Mesa 49-42 tonight in Albuquerque, while Prep took down Tohatchi 41-32 on the road tonight.

Bloomfield girls edge Shiprock, Aztec girls fall at Miyamura

The Lady Bobcats beat the Lady Chieftains 50-49 in tonight’s District 1-4A basketball opener at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

The Lady Tigers lost 57-39 in tonight's District 1-4A basketball opener down in Gallup.

Newcomb girls blast Dulce

The Lady Skyhawks won tonight's District 1-2A basketball game, 84-35, in front of the home crowd. Northwest, meanwhile, lost 82-39 in tonight's District 1-2A basketball game at Tse’ Yi’ Gai.

Newcomb boys fall on road

The Skyhawks lost 67-65 in tonight's basketball game at Dulce.