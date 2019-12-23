CLOSE

Tigers, Scorpions both had a season for the ages in the teens

The Aztec Tigers won a state football title in 2011, their first championship since 1953. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON — Aztec and Farmington both had to wait more than a half-century before hoisting their latest state football championship trophies.

Those long droughts ended after 58 and 61 years, respectively, both during this decade.

Aztec won it all in 2011, going 13-0 that year. Farmington shut out Goddard 7-0 to win a title in 2013.

And the way both teams did it was astounding.

The 2011 Aztec Tigers lit up the scoreboard. They tallied 628 total points, the eighth-highest single-season points total in New Mexico prep football history. They also averaged 48.3 points per game, becoming the 10th-highest scoring offense in state history.

Aztec handed Valencia and Goddard their lone losses of 2011 in the state semifinals and state finals, respectively.

Buy Photo Farmington's Kyle Reynolds (4) and Xander Walker (81) celebrate winning the state 5A football championship over Goddard on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Farmington's 2013 title was the first one since 1952. (Photo: File photo by Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

The 2013 Farmington Scorpions, on the other hand, suffocated foes on defense.

FHS, which concluded the year on a nine-game win streak and went 12-1, surrendered just 87 total points in 2013. That was the eighth-lowest number of points allowed in a single season during the 2010s.

The 2013 Scorpions are also one of 14 teams to give up 99 or fewer total points in a single season during the 2010s.

It’s one thing to snap a decades-long state title drought. The fact both parties did so in such overwhelming and dominant fashion, all while leaving their mark on modern-day New Mexico football history, made it even more special.

Now members of the 2011 Aztec Tigers and the 2013 Farmington Scorpions state championship teams can tell future generations about the historical impact of their journey.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-565-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.