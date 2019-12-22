CLOSE
PHOTOS: First annual girls wrestling tournament at Aztec | Jan. 25
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Albuquerque Academy's Sarah Wang tries to break free from Miyamura's Kaylen Leleiwi in a 110-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Leleiwi took first place, while Wang took second.
Albuquerque Academy's Sarah Wang tries to break free from Miyamura's Kaylen Leleiwi in a 110-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Leleiwi took first place, while Wang took second. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Cleveland's Sam Tuttle looks to attack Miyamura's Yele Aycock in a 131-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Aycock won the match via third-round pin, as well as the 131-pound title.
Cleveland's Sam Tuttle looks to attack Miyamura's Yele Aycock in a 131-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Aycock won the match via third-round pin, as well as the 131-pound title. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Princess Altisi looks to take Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez to the ground in a 160-pound division match during during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Rodriguez won the 160-pound title, while Altisi took second.
Aztec's Princess Altisi looks to take Miyamura's Nancy Rodriguez to the ground in a 160-pound division match during during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Rodriguez won the 160-pound title, while Altisi took second. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Los Alamos' Gloria Ramos pins Miyamura's Nizhoni Largo to the ground during a 143-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Ramos won the 143-pound division championship.
Los Alamos' Gloria Ramos pins Miyamura's Nizhoni Largo to the ground during a 143-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Ramos won the 143-pound division championship. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Belen's Cailean Romero spins around Gallup's Neveah Young during a 121-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Romero took third place in the 121-pound bracket.
Belen's Cailean Romero spins around Gallup's Neveah Young during a 121-pound division match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Romero took third place in the 121-pound bracket. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Makayla Munoz locks up Albuquerque Academy's Melina Modisette during the 121-pound division championship match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Munoz won the match via 9-2 decision.
Aztec's Makayla Munoz locks up Albuquerque Academy's Melina Modisette during the 121-pound division championship match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Munoz won the match via 9-2 decision. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — Aztec’s Lillywhite Gym was front and center for a watershed moment in New Mexico’s wrestling scene: the first-ever regular-season girls wrestling tournament.

    The Land of Enchantment's top female wrestlers took to the mats on Jan. 25, twisting, spinning and throwing each other around.

    They showcased that they can hold their own and put on a show just like their male counterparts.

    Princess Altisi and Makayla Munoz represented Aztec at the tournament, which also featured competitors from Gallup, Miyamura, Belen, Bernalillo, Albuquerque Academy, Cleveland, Los Alamos, Durango, Kirtland Central, Shiprock and Newcomb.

    Miyamura and Gallup had the highest number of registered participants (seven and four entries, respectively), but the remaining squads, which had one or two female wrestlers per team, fought to the bitter end in their matches, establishing their place in history.

    Girls wrestling is already a state-sanctioned sport in states such as Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas.

    New Mexico’s working its way toward that making girls wrestling a state-sanctioned sports as well, though it doesn’t yet have enough female wrestlers to sustain a full schedule to fall into that category.

    However, the Jan. 25 tournament was an essential step in continuously growing the sport.

    It presented another key avenue for female wrestlers to start envisioning competing at the college level and to start building their wrestling portfolios.

    The competitors embraced taking center stage because of the bigger picture.

    In the 2017-2018 season, 115 female wrestlers had weight assessments for the sport. Just last season, that number spiked to 165.

    The goal is to see girls wrestling keep trending toward relevancy across the Land of Enchantment.

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE