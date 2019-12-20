CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Fiona Delegarito (23) connects on a pitch for a 2-run RBI against Los Alamos during the Linda Crabtree Softball Challenge on Friday, March 7, 2014 at the Farmington Sports Complex in Farmington. The Lady Panthers won their ninth straight blue trophy in 2014. (Photo: File photo by Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista was at the center of both the softball and wrestling universes here in the Land of Enchantment during the first half of the 2010s.

PV’s softball program carried its dominance over to the next decade and won five more blue trophies from 2010-2014. As a result, the Lady Panthers secured a state record nine straight titles.

PV’s wrestling program won five straight titles from 2011-2015, obliterating its competition in 2013 and 2014.

During its 2013 title run, PV wrestling beat second-place Los Lunas by 138 points in the final team results. In 2014, PV beat second-place Belen by 145 points in the final team results.

Anthony Juckes won an individual title in each of his five years with the Panthers. Ryan Rino won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, while Phillip Archuleta won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

Buy Photo The Piedra Vista wrestling team, seen here facing Bloomfield on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013 at PVHS, won five straight state titles from 2011-2015. (Photo: File photo by Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

During its last five titles in the 2010s, PV softball outscored its opponents a combined 35-6 in those five state championship series matchups alone.

PV also had 33 total first-team All-State players during its five-peat, as well as three total second-team All-State players.

PV's softball and wrestling programs were at the peak of their powers to start off the 2010s.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.