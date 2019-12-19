CLOSE

FARMINGTON — Kashon Harrison’s legacy as a distance runner was summed up by the giant gap he put between himself and his competition on the biggest stages, in his final two seasons.

The former Kirtland Central running star won back-to-back state cross country titles in 2017 and 2018, beating his second-place adversaries by an average of 22.53 seconds.

Harrison also won back-to-back state track and field titles in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in 2018 and 2019, by big margins.

Buy Photo Former Kirtland Central runner Kashon Harrison ended his tenure with the Broncos by winning back-to-back state cross country titles, back-to-back 1,600 and 3,200-meter state titles and garnering two third-team All-American honors. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Harrison won the last two 1,600-meter titles by an average of 8.06 seconds ahead of the second-place runners. He also won the last two 3,200-meter titles by an average of 18.12 seconds ahead of the second-place runners, including a 22.97-second edge in 2019.

And, to boot, Harrison garnered third-team All-American cross country honors in 2018 and 2019.

In his 3,200-meter victory at the 2019 track and field championships, a calm and collected Harrison generated that extra burst of energy and pulled ahead during the second lap.

He had essentially won the race by the fourth lap because of how far ahead he was from the pack.

He set the bar that high for himself, and now he’s showcasing his talents at the University of Colorado.

And Harrison certainly has not let up since his glorious tenure at Kirtland ended, winning the 2019 Pac-12 cross country freshman of the year award at CU.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.