FARMINGTON — In just the 2010s alone, the Farmington girls tennis team won more blue trophies than any other program in San Juan County (regardless of the sport) at six.

First came the three-peat in 2010-2012, followed by back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. FHS then closed out its decade of dominance with a title in 2018.

The Lady Scorpions, whose glorious reign began with a 2009 title, enter the next decade with the third-highest all-time number of team state titles with seven.

That also puts coach Pat McGrath at No. 2 on the all-time team title list for any one New Mexico tennis coach. The only New Mexico tennis coach with more team titles is Bruce Cottrell of Los Alamos, who’s won nine.

Aside from the team title accolades, FHS also won three girls doubles titles in 2010, 2012 and 2018.

Buy Photo Farmington’s Rachel Kelly follows through with a backhand return against Gallup during girls singles on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Farmington Tennis Complex. The Lady Scorpions won six team championships during the 2010s. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

In the state singles championships, Kami Blackwood and Tori Merrion both took second place in 2010 and 2011, respectively, while Emily Nguyen won a singles title in 2017. Nguyen, who also took home second-place honors in 2018, became the second Lady Scorpion to ever win a state title in girls singles.

Strictly speaking on Farmington’s six team titles in the 2010s, that alone is tied for the second-highest number of state tennis titles alongside the Robertson girls and the La Cueva boys. The Albuquerque Academy boys won all 10 state tennis tournament titles.

In other words, the Lady Scorpions are part of exclusive company in the New Mexico tennis world, let alone New Mexico sports altogether.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.