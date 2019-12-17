CLOSE

Buy Photo Justin Solomon celebrates with his teammates after winning the 4A State Championship game against Miyamura on May 12, 2012 at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque. (Photo: Jon Austria/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — There was no stopping Piedra Vista’s potent lineup to open the 2010s, as the Panthers battered the competition and sat atop the New Mexico baseball scene the first part of the decade.

PV first compiled a three-peat at state in 2010-2012, outscoring foes a combined 186-37 in the playoffs those three years. PV’s 2010 title was also the first one in team history.

The Panthers had that extra drive to hoist the blue trophy during their 2012 title run in particular, just 10 months after second baseman Justin Solomon was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects the white blood cells in the bone marrow.

The Panthers went on to crush Miyamura 15-1 in the 2012 state finals.

PV then won it all in 2014 by ending that campaign on a 12-game win streak.

PV also earned state runner-up honors in 2013 and 2018, further establishing itself as a state baseball contender.

The Panthers were one of the most successful baseball programs in the Land of Enchantment during the 2010s, tallying a 230-71 record in the last decade.

