CLOSE

Buy Photo The Newcomb Skyhawks will move up from Class 2A to Class 3A in all sports, including football and basketball, starting in the 2020-2021 school year. The new district realignments, which were announced on Wednesday, will be in place for the next two seasons. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Newcomb Skyhawks will move up from Class 2A to Class 3A in all sports for the next two seasons, starting in the 2020-2021 school year.

In football, the Skyhawks will be in the new District 1-3A, which will include Navajo Prep, Tohatchi and Zuni.

Newcomb will also replace Laguna Acoma in the new District 1-3A for the other sports, including boys and girls basketball.

That new district will pair the Skyhawks with Prep, Crownpoint, Thoreau, Tohatchi, Wingate and Zuni. Laguna Acoma will drop down to Class 2A in all sports.

Changes in 5A football

Farmington, Piedra Vista and Miyamura will be joined by Capital and Los Alamos in the new District 1/2-5A.

Highland will move to the new District 5/6-5A alongside Belen, Del Norte, Los Lunas and Valley.

In District 2-5A baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country/track and wrestling, Sandia will join FHS, PV, Eldorado, La Cueva and West Mesa.

District 1-4A alignments stay the same

Aztec, Bloomfield, Kirtland Central and Gallup will remain district foes in football, while Shiprock will remain as an independent squad in football.

District 1-4A for the other sports, currently comprised of Aztec, Bloomfield, Kirtland, Shiprock, Gallup and Miyamura, will stay the same.

The New Mexico Activities Association announced to new district realignments today.

To view the list of all the new districts, visit the NMAA’s website at www.nmact.org.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.