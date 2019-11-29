CLOSE

Piedra Vista's Triston Charles, seen here during the District 2-5A cross country championships on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 in Farmington, was awarded the first-place medal in the 2019 5A state cross country championships after a chip malfunction initially declared Jerrick Maldonado of Clovis the winner. (Photo: Daily Times file photo)

FARMINGTON – Even amid a somewhat wacky path toward the mountaintop, Piedra Vista’s Triston Charles ended his high school cross country career in triumph.

As a result, Charles was named the Daily Times’ athlete of the month for November.

Charles was nearing his peak in the 2019 campaign by the time November arrived, taking second overall in back-to-back races at the Bronco Ridge Runner (15 minutes, 58.5 seconds) and the District 2-5A championship title (16:38.4).

A chip malfunction initially stripped Charles of the 5A state boys title, but that was quickly remedied and he was awarded first place with final time of 16:07.60.

Jerrick Maldonado of Clovis, who was initially declared the winner, even pointed out that he felt Charles won the race and ultimately relinquished the title.

Instead of ending his high school cross country career in what could have been head-scratching disappointment, Charles ended it as a state champion.

Honorable mentions

Bloomfield running back Kenyon Mosley

Mosley is extending drives with some key short and intermediate runs so far this month, in the most critical time in the season.

He’s staying on his feet and making foes miss with nifty downfield spin moves. He’s also emerging as a go-to option when the Bobcats need a quick red zone touchdown.

Mosley has 342 rushing yards and five touchdown runs this month. All five of his touchdown runs have come during the playoffs.

Aztec linebacker Caleb Varzeas

The Tigers were able to rely on Varzeas when they needed a key defensive stop or two at the line of scrimmage.

Five of Varzeas’ 30 tackles in November resulted in lost yards for opponents. He also had 1 1/2 sacks and forced seven quarterback hurries in the pocket.

Varzeas, who helped as a blitzer and in coverage, had a team-high 19 tackles for lost yards this season.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.