FARMINGTON — The Newcomb Skyhawks got off to a fast start and kept control for much of the day, but Capitan stormed back late to win today's 2A playoff football opener, 32-30, in Newcomb.
Capitan lost a fumble on the first drive of the game, and Newcomb scored on its first two drives.
Deontay Begay had a 13-yard touchdown run, and Leandreth Begay followed suit with a 25-yard touchdown reception to make it a 14-0 Newcomb lead after one quarter.
The Skyhawks led 30-16 about five minutes into the third quarter, and then the tables turned.
Newcomb’s offense struggled to move the chains, and Capitan took advantage of it.
Capitan’s Garrison Weems punched in a five-yard touchdown run, and teammate Luciano Gutierrez ran in a four-yard touchdown with about six minutes left in regulation.
Since the five-minute mark in the third quarter, Newcomb had to punt on downs three times and lost a fumble.
The Skyhawks’ season ended at 7-4, while Capitan (4-6) will play at Texico in next weekend's 2A quarterfinals.
Kirtland boys, Prep girls fall in playoff soccer openers
The Broncos lost 4-0 in today's 4A boys soccer playoff opener at Lovington, while the Lady Eagles lost 8-1 in today's A/3A girls soccer playoff opener at Robertson.
The Kirtland boys’ season ended at 17-4, while the Prep girls’ season ended at 5-14-1.
