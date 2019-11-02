CLOSE

Buy Photo High School football stock photo 2. (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — The Newcomb Skyhawks got off to a fast start and kept control for much of the day, but Capitan stormed back late to win today's 2A playoff football opener, 32-30, in Newcomb.

Capitan lost a fumble on the first drive of the game, and Newcomb scored on its first two drives.

Deontay Begay had a 13-yard touchdown run, and Leandreth Begay followed suit with a 25-yard touchdown reception to make it a 14-0 Newcomb lead after one quarter.

The Skyhawks led 30-16 about five minutes into the third quarter, and then the tables turned.

Newcomb’s offense struggled to move the chains, and Capitan took advantage of it.

Capitan’s Garrison Weems punched in a five-yard touchdown run, and teammate Luciano Gutierrez ran in a four-yard touchdown with about six minutes left in regulation.

Since the five-minute mark in the third quarter, Newcomb had to punt on downs three times and lost a fumble.

The Skyhawks’ season ended at 7-4, while Capitan (4-6) will play at Texico in next weekend's 2A quarterfinals.

Kirtland boys, Prep girls fall in playoff soccer openers

The Broncos lost 4-0 in today's 4A boys soccer playoff opener at Lovington, while the Lady Eagles lost 8-1 in today's A/3A girls soccer playoff opener at Robertson.

The Kirtland boys’ season ended at 17-4, while the Prep girls’ season ended at 5-14-1.