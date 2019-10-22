CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
CLOSE

Navajo Prep takes down Wingate in four sets Tuesday. The Lady Eagles are now just one win away from clinching the District 1-3A title outright. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – The Aztec girls soccer team secured its sixth district title in the last eight years by handling Gallup, 4-2, on the road today.

The Lady Tigers are now 14-4-1, 7-0 in District 1-4A action.

Aztec will wrap up the regular season against Kirtland Central at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.

Aztec boys, Kirtland boys to battle for district title

The Tigers beat Gallup 9-0 at home today, while the Broncos won 3-0 tonight at Bloomfield.

Aztec (8-11, 6-1) and Kirtland (16-3, 6-1) will play for the District 1-4A title at 4 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.

Prep, Bloomfield volleyball teams victorious

Prep beat Wingate in four sets tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while Bloomfield beat Aztec in straight sets tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

The Lady Eagles are now 11-6, 7-0 in District 1-3A. The Lady Bobcats (10-6, 6-1 in District 1-4A) have won eight of their last nine matches, while Aztec (5-13, 0-7) has lost 12 straight matches.

CLOSE

The Lady Bobcats had plenty of tip balls for easy points en route to straight-set victory Tuesday at Bobcat Gym. BHS's won eight of last nine matches. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

PV, Farmington volleyball teams fall on road

The Lady Panthers lost in five sets tonight at West Mesa, while the Lady Scorpions lost in four sets tonight at Eldorado.

PV soccer teams drop matches

The PV boys lost 6-0 at home today against La Cueva, while the PV girls lost 6-0 today against La Cueva in Albuquerque.

PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. La Cueva boys soccer | Oct. 22
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Piedra Vista's Leonardo Smith launches the ball downfield against La Cueva during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS.
Piedra Vista's Leonardo Smith launches the ball downfield against La Cueva during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
La Cueva's Yeremi Rodriguez goes on the attack against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS.
La Cueva's Yeremi Rodriguez goes on the attack against Piedra Vista during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Luis Carrillo looks to clear the ball against La Cueva's Koby Hendzel during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS.
Piedra Vista's Luis Carrillo looks to clear the ball against La Cueva's Koby Hendzel during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Ben Sabol looks to throw the ball in to open teammates against La Cueva during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS.
Piedra Vista's Ben Sabol looks to throw the ball in to open teammates against La Cueva during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
La Cueva's Rene Arechiga-Gonzales attacks the left edge of the box against Piedra Vista's Sam Sabol during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS.
La Cueva's Rene Arechiga-Gonzales attacks the left edge of the box against Piedra Vista's Sam Sabol during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Logan Sewell and La Cueva's Roland Zhang battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS.
Piedra Vista's Logan Sewell and La Cueva's Roland Zhang battle for possession of the ball during Tuesday's District 2-5A boys soccer match at PVHS. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE