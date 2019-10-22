Navajo Prep takes down Wingate in four sets Tuesday. The Lady Eagles are now just one win away from clinching the District 1-3A title outright. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit
FARMINGTON – The Aztec girls soccer team secured its sixth district title in the last eight years by handling Gallup, 4-2, on the road today.
The Lady Tigers are now 14-4-1, 7-0 in District 1-4A action.
Aztec will wrap up the regular season against Kirtland Central at 6 p.m. Thursday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
Aztec boys, Kirtland boys to battle for district title
The Tigers beat Gallup 9-0 at home today, while the Broncos won 3-0 tonight at Bloomfield.
Aztec (8-11, 6-1) and Kirtland (16-3, 6-1) will play for the District 1-4A title at 4 p.m. Thursday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Prep, Bloomfield volleyball teams victorious
Prep beat Wingate in four sets tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while Bloomfield beat Aztec in straight sets tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
The Lady Eagles are now 11-6, 7-0 in District 1-3A. The Lady Bobcats (10-6, 6-1 in District 1-4A) have won eight of their last nine matches, while Aztec (5-13, 0-7) has lost 12 straight matches.
The Lady Bobcats had plenty of tip balls for easy points en route to straight-set victory Tuesday at Bobcat Gym. BHS's won eight of last nine matches. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
PV, Farmington volleyball teams fall on road
The Lady Panthers lost in five sets tonight at West Mesa, while the Lady Scorpions lost in four sets tonight at Eldorado.
PV soccer teams drop matches
The PV boys lost 6-0 at home today against La Cueva, while the PV girls lost 6-0 today against La Cueva in Albuquerque.
