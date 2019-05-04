Sunday
State baseball and softball playoff bracket selection show, 5 p.m. online at nmact.org
Monday
District 1-4A golf championships at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland, 9 a.m.
District 2-5A golf championships at San Juan Country Club in Farmington, 11 a.m.
River Smalley had the top individual boys score of 73 (1 over par) Monday at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. PV boys won team title at 301. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
PV shot 301 to win the boys team title Monday at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Wednesday
State tennis singles and doubles championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, TBA
Thursday
State tennis singles and doubles championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, TBA
Friday
State A-3A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, 8 a.m.
District 1-4A track and field championships at Aztec - Day 1, 10 a.m.
District 2-5A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, 3:30 p.m.
State baseball first-round playoff series - Game 1, TBA
State softball first-round playoff games (single-elimination), TBA
State tennis team championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, TBA
Saturday
State A-3A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, 8 a.m.
District 2-5A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, 9:30 a.m.
District 1-4A track and field championships at Aztec - Day 2, 10 a.m.
State baseball first-round playoff series - Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary), TBA
State softball first-round playoff games (single-elimination), TBA
State tennis team championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, TBA
Sorrelhorse hits two solo home runs in KC’s 10-6 win at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack both hit 2-run home runs. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Cochise Sorrelhorse, Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack combine for 4 home runs in KC’s 10-6 win at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
