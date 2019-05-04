Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Dionte Yazzie darts down the third base line and scores a run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Visit daily-times.com tonight to read about which area baseball and softball teams make the state playoffs. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Sunday

State baseball and softball playoff bracket selection show, 5 p.m. online at nmact.org

Monday

District 1-4A golf championships at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland, 9 a.m.

District 2-5A golf championships at San Juan Country Club in Farmington, 11 a.m.

Wednesday

State tennis singles and doubles championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, TBA

Thursday

State tennis singles and doubles championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, TBA

Friday

State A-3A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, 8 a.m.

District 1-4A track and field championships at Aztec - Day 1, 10 a.m.

District 2-5A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, 3:30 p.m.

State baseball first-round playoff series - Game 1, TBA

State softball first-round playoff games (single-elimination), TBA

State tennis team championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, TBA

Saturday

State A-3A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, 8 a.m.

District 2-5A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, 9:30 a.m.

District 1-4A track and field championships at Aztec - Day 2, 10 a.m.

State baseball first-round playoff series - Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary), TBA

State softball first-round playoff games (single-elimination), TBA

State tennis team championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, TBA

