Sunday

State baseball and softball playoff bracket selection show, 5 p.m. online at nmact.org

Monday

District 1-4A golf championships at Riverview Golf Course in Kirtland, 9 a.m.

District 2-5A golf championships at San Juan Country Club in Farmington, 11 a.m.

PHOTOS: Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course | April 29
Rio Rancho's Nickolai Hockin hits a chip shot from the top fringe on the ninth green during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Rio Rancho's Nickolai Hockin hits a chip shot from the top fringe on the ninth green during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Henry Poston of Los Alamos sinks his ball putting on the seventh green during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Henry Poston of Los Alamos sinks his ball putting on the seventh green during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Trey Diehl attempts a long putt on the eighth green during Monday's PV Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Trey Diehl attempts a long putt on the eighth green during Monday's PV Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Makayla Ortiz sinks her ball putting on the 18th green during Monday's PV Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Makayla Ortiz sinks her ball putting on the 18th green during Monday's PV Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Baylee Christoffersen of St. Pius watches her ball soar down the fairway from the first-hole tee box during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Baylee Christoffersen of St. Pius watches her ball soar down the fairway from the first-hole tee box during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Isabelle Peralta swings at her ball on the first-hole tee box during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington.
Aztec's Isabelle Peralta swings at her ball on the first-hole tee box during Monday's Piedra Vista Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    River Smalley had the top individual boys score of 73 (1 over par) Monday at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. PV boys won team title at 301. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    PV shot 301 to win the boys team title Monday at Piñon Hills Golf Course in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    Wednesday

    State tennis singles and doubles championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, TBA

    Thursday

    State tennis singles and doubles championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, TBA

    Friday

    State A-3A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, 8 a.m.

    District 1-4A track and field championships at Aztec - Day 1, 10 a.m.

    District 2-5A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, 3:30 p.m.

    State baseball first-round playoff series - Game 1, TBA

    State softball first-round playoff games (single-elimination), TBA

    State tennis team championships in Albuquerque - Day 1, TBA

    Saturday

    State A-3A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, 8 a.m.

    District 2-5A track and field championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, 9:30 a.m.

    District 1-4A track and field championships at Aztec - Day 2, 10 a.m.

    State baseball first-round playoff series - Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary), TBA

    State softball first-round playoff games (single-elimination), TBA

    State tennis team championships in Albuquerque - Day 2, TBA

    CLOSE

    Sorrelhorse hits two solo home runs in KC’s 10-6 win at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack both hit 2-run home runs. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    CLOSE

    Cochise Sorrelhorse, Dionte Yazzie and Cadan Flack combine for 4 home runs in KC’s 10-6 win at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    PHOTOS: Bloomfield vs. Kirtland Central baseball | May 2
    Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
    Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central's Dionte Yazzie darts down the third base line and scores a run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
    Kirtland Central's Dionte Yazzie darts down the third base line and scores a run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland Central players swarm Cadan Flack (5) after he hit a two-run home run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
    Kirtland Central players swarm Cadan Flack (5) after he hit a two-run home run against Bloomfield during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Bloomfield's Bryce Perez throws to first base for an out against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
    Bloomfield's Bryce Perez throws to first base for an out against Kirtland Central during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Bloomfield's Jerron Gunn gets caught away from the first base bag and gets tagged out by Kirtland Central's Shayne Roanhorse during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.
    Bloomfield's Jerron Gunn gets caught away from the first base bag and gets tagged out by Kirtland Central's Shayne Roanhorse during Thursday's District 1-4A game at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      PHOTOS: Bloomfield Invitational track meet | May 3
      Shiprock's Rhakel Lewis-Adams pulls ahead of Kirtland Central's Hayden Alldredge in the third heat of the girls 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
      Shiprock's Rhakel Lewis-Adams pulls ahead of Kirtland Central's Hayden Alldredge in the third heat of the girls 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Taos' John Esquibel pulls ahead of Grants' Nicholas Trujillo in the first heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
      Taos' John Esquibel pulls ahead of Grants' Nicholas Trujillo in the first heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Gallup's Blake Wallace darts to the finish line to win the second heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
      Gallup's Blake Wallace darts to the finish line to win the second heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Grants' Jeff Jaramillo pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Logan Van Otteson to win the sixth heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
      Grants' Jeff Jaramillo pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Logan Van Otteson to win the sixth heat of the boys 400-meter dash preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen clears a hurdle to win the second heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational.
      Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen clears a hurdle to win the second heat of the girls 300-meter hurdles preliminary round Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Triston Charles to win the first heat of the boys 800-meter run Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. There were two heats because there more than 50 runners competing in the event.
      Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison pulls ahead of Piedra Vista's Triston Charles to win the first heat of the boys 800-meter run Friday at the Bloomfield Invitational. There were two heats because there more than 50 runners competing in the event. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        PHOTOS: Bloomfield vs. Kirtland Central softball | May 3
        Bloomfield's Statia Evans fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex.
        Bloomfield's Statia Evans fires a pitch against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Kirtland Central's Raquel Guy retreats back to first base against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex.
        Kirtland Central's Raquel Guy retreats back to first base against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler scores a run against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex.
        Kirtland Central's Brianna Switzler scores a run against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Bloomfield's Britney Mohler throws to first base for an out against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex.
        Bloomfield's Britney Mohler throws to first base for an out against Kirtland Central during Friday's District 1-4A game at Bloomfield Softball Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
