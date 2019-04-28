Monday
Piedra Vista Panther Spring Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Tuesday
Kirtland Central baseball vs. Aztec, 3 p.m.
Shiprock baseball vs. Gallup, 3 p.m.
Newcomb baseball doubleheader at Native American Community Academy, 3 p.m.
Bloomfield baseball vs. Miyamura, 4 p.m.
Thursday
Navajo Prep softball doubleheader vs. Zuni, 3 p.m.
Newcomb softball doubleheader vs. Rehoboth Christian, 3 p.m.
Aztec baseball at Gallup, 3 p.m.
Shiprock baseball at Miyamura, 3 p.m.
Navajo Prep baseball doubleheader at Zuni, 3 p.m.
Bloomfield baseball vs. Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.
Friday
Bloomfield Invitational track and field meet – Day 1, 9 a.m.
District 2-5A tennis individual championships at La Cueva – Day 1, 11 a.m.
Aztec softball doubleheader at Gallup, 3 p.m.
Shiprock softball doubleheader at Miyamura, 3 p.m.
Bloomfield softball doubleheader vs. Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Bloomfield Invitational track and field meet – Day 2, 9 a.m.
District 2-5A tennis individual championships at La Cueva – Day 2, 11 a.m.
Piedra Vista baseball doubleheader vs. La Cueva at Ricketts Park, 11 a.m.
Farmington softball doubleheader at Eldorado, 11 a.m.
Farmington baseball doubleheader at Eldorado, 11 a.m.
Piedra Vista softball doubleheader vs. La Cueva at Farmington Sports Complex, Noon
