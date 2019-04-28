LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Monday

Piedra Vista Panther Spring Invitational at Piñon Hills Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Tuesday

Kirtland Central baseball vs. Aztec, 3 p.m.

Shiprock baseball vs. Gallup, 3 p.m.

Newcomb baseball doubleheader at Native American Community Academy, 3 p.m.

Bloomfield baseball vs. Miyamura, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Navajo Prep softball doubleheader vs. Zuni, 3 p.m.

Newcomb softball doubleheader vs. Rehoboth Christian, 3 p.m.

Aztec baseball at Gallup, 3 p.m.

Shiprock baseball at Miyamura, 3 p.m.

Navajo Prep baseball doubleheader at Zuni, 3 p.m.

Bloomfield baseball vs. Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.

Friday

Bloomfield Invitational track and field meet – Day 1, 9 a.m.

District 2-5A tennis individual championships at La Cueva – Day 1, 11 a.m.

Aztec softball doubleheader at Gallup, 3 p.m.

Shiprock softball doubleheader at Miyamura, 3 p.m.

Bloomfield softball doubleheader vs. Kirtland Central, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Bloomfield Invitational track and field meet – Day 2, 9 a.m.

District 2-5A tennis individual championships at La Cueva – Day 2, 11 a.m.

Piedra Vista baseball doubleheader vs. La Cueva at Ricketts Park, 11 a.m.

Farmington softball doubleheader at Eldorado, 11 a.m.

Farmington baseball doubleheader at Eldorado, 11 a.m.

Piedra Vista softball doubleheader vs. La Cueva at Farmington Sports Complex, Noon

PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Thoreau baseball | April 25
Thoreau's Antonio Rivas gets picked off near third base and tries to avoid Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Antonio Rivas gets picked off near third base and tries to avoid Navajo Prep's Thomas Montanez during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Javy Aticitty looks to take off toward second base against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Javy Aticitty looks to take off toward second base against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney darts across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Rasheed Holyan scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Rasheed Holyan scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Ian Whitehorse runs across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Navajo Prep's Ian Whitehorse runs across third base and scores a run against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Elijiah Bitsie throws a pitch against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
Thoreau's Elijiah Bitsie throws a pitch against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A game at Farmington Sports Complex.
    PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Piedra Vista tennis | April 25
    Farmington's Anna Briones hits a backhanded return against Piedra Vista during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Farmington's Anna Briones hits a backhanded return against Piedra Vista during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Farmington's Cassidy Gallegos keeps the ball in play against Piedra Vista during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Farmington's Cassidy Gallegos keeps the ball in play against Piedra Vista during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Farmington's Ethan Nguyen serves the ball against Piedra Vista during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Farmington's Ethan Nguyen serves the ball against Piedra Vista during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Piedra Vista's Chris LeSueur hits the ball over the net against Farmington during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Piedra Vista's Chris LeSueur hits the ball over the net against Farmington during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Piedra Vista's Angelica Sabol serves the ball against Farmington during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
    Piedra Vista's Angelica Sabol serves the ball against Farmington during Thursday's District 2-5A duals at Farmington Sports Complex.
