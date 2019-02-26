Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison signs his national letter of intent on Monday to continue his cross country career at NCAA Division I University of Colorado. (Photo: Curtis Ray Benally/Special to the Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Following a decorated high school cross country career, Kirtland Central’s Kashon Harrison is NCAA Division I-bound upon signing with University of Colorado on Monday.

Harrison’s tacked on multiple accolades in the last two seasons alone.

Four-time district champion.

Two-time state champion.

Back-to-back Gatorade New Mexico Cross Country Player of the Year honors.

Back-to-back third-team All-American honors.

And now the Broncos distance runner will join one of the top collegiate cross country programs in the country.

CU won 12 straight Big 12 conference titles from 1996 through 2007, as well as six straight PAC-12 conference titles between 2011 and 2016.

CU’s also won 10 NCAA Mountain Region titles since 2000.

Bloomfield girls advance to District 1-4A semifinals

The Lady Bobcats pulled ahead with 3:07 left in regulation to beat Shiprock 62-50 in Monday’s District 1-4A basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.

It was one or two-possession game much of the night, until Bloomfield got some key stops in the final moments to take control. BHS outscored Shiprock 10-2 in the final 3:07.

Bloomfield (13-14) will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kirtland Central in the district semifinals.

Newcomb girls coast to District 1-2A semifinals

The Skyhawks crushed Ramah 82-35 in Monday’s district girls basketball quarterfinals.

Newcomb (14-13) opened the game on a 31-8 run and didn’t look back.

NHS will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rehoboth Christian in the district semis.

Aztec girls comes up short at Miyamura

The Lady Tigers lost Monday’s District 1-4A quarterfinals game, 36-31 in overtime.

Aztec (10-17) clung to a 26-24 lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Miyamura soon forced overtime. It was 28-28 entering overtime.

Miyamura's Noelle Charleston and Malia Ukestine then drained back-to-back 3-pointers to start overtime, and Aztec couldn't recover.

MHS (15-12) will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gallup in the other district semifinals game.