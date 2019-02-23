FARMINGTON – Aztec’s Princess Altisi made it back to the state girls wrestling 160-pound finals, but she again couldn’t get past Miyamura’s Nancy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who beat Altisi in last year’s finals, won the title 11-3 today after Altisi had to forfeit due to injury.

Rodriguez got off to a fast start with one takedown and one nearfall during the first period, seizing control from there.

Despite the final outcome, Altisi, who transferred from Shiprock, has three more years to potentially win the blue trophy.

Aztec’s Jaren McBride (106 pounds), Christian Robison (126), Garrett Birzer (132), Cody Candelaria (138), Hunter Medina (145) and Bode Wooley (152) all reached their respectively 4A finals matches.

Bloomfield’s Luke Whitley (152) and Kirtland Central’s Jarryd Pollard (220) also reached the finals in 4A.

Farmington’s Dante Norberto reached the 285-pound division finals in 5A.

Visit daily-times.com for the latest state wrestling championship results.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Laila Charley recovers the loose ball against Zuni during Saturday's District 1-3A game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Prep girls hoops team clinches district outright

The Lady Eagles handled business en route to a 72-25 win over Zuni today at the Eagles Nest.

The game time and location was changed to today due to snow.

Prep (17-9, 9-1) has won 10 of its last 12 games.

The Lady Eagles will host one of the two District 1-3A tournament semifinals games on Wednesday.

KC girls end district hoops strong

The Lady Broncos topped Bloomfield 55-38 Friday at Bobcat Gym to go unbeaten in District 1-4A.

KC (22-3, 10-0) has won 19 of its last 20 games overall.

Kirtland will host one of the two District 1-4A girls basketball tournament semifinals matchups 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bronco Arena.