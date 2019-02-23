Aztec won the 4A state wrestling championship Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Aztec's won back-to-back state titles. (Photo11: J.P. Murrieta/NMAA)

FARMINGTON – The Aztec Tigers kept their place on the state wrestling mountaintop, winning their second-straight blue trophy tonight at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Christian Robison ended his high school wrestling career with back-to-back state titles, pinning Los Alamos’s Damian Gonzalez at 5:17 mark in the 126-pound division finals.

Cody Candelaria (138) and Hunter Medina (145) won individual titles via major decisions.

Jaren McBride (106), Garrett Birzer (132) and Bode Wooley (152) reached the finals in their respective weight divisions, while Caleb Varzeas took third place overall in the 195-pound division.

The Tigers tallied 225.0 team points, 42 points above second-place Silver.

McBride, Birzer, Wooley and Varzeas are among the Tigers’ key returners next season in their hopes for a possible three-peat at state.

Area wrestling duo also wins titles

Bloomfield’s Luke Whitley won the 152-pound division title, while Kirtland Central’s Jarryd Pollard won the 220-pound division title.

Farmington’s Dante Norberto was the state runner-up in the 5A 285-pound division finals. Cleveland’s Austin Roman pinned Norberto at the 2:40 mark to win the championship match.

PV girls hoops clinches district

The Lady Panthers hammered crosstown rival Farmington 78-45 tonight at Scorpion Arena, securing district outright.

Piedra Vista was off and running from the start, hitting quick pull-up jumpers in transition. PV also had plenty of easy looks driving to the basket.

PV (23-3) will host the District 2-5A tournament championship game next weekend at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.