LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

FARMINGTON – The Aztec Tigers kept their place on the state wrestling mountaintop, winning their second-straight blue trophy tonight at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Christian Robison ended his high school wrestling career with back-to-back state titles, pinning Los Alamos’s Damian Gonzalez at 5:17 mark in the 126-pound division finals.

Cody Candelaria (138) and Hunter Medina (145) won individual titles via major decisions.

Jaren McBride (106), Garrett Birzer (132) and Bode Wooley (152) reached the finals in their respective weight divisions, while Caleb Varzeas took third place overall in the 195-pound division.

The Tigers tallied 225.0 team points, 42 points above second-place Silver.

McBride, Birzer, Wooley and Varzeas are among the Tigers’ key returners next season in their hopes for a possible three-peat at state.

CLOSE

Tigers win second-straight blue trophy Saturday in Rio Rancho. Aztec's Christian Robison and Hunter Medina among those taking home individual titles. J.P. Murrieta/NMAA, Farmington Daily Times

Area wrestling duo also wins titles

Bloomfield’s Luke Whitley won the 152-pound division title, while Kirtland Central’s Jarryd Pollard won the 220-pound division title.

Farmington’s Dante Norberto was the state runner-up in the 5A 285-pound division finals. Cleveland’s Austin Roman pinned Norberto at the 2:40 mark to win the championship match.

2019 New Mexico State Wrestling Tournament
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Deming's Jesse Dani Perez, right, wrestlers Piedra Vista's Kyle Baker during his first match on Saturday. Perez advances to the finals in the 145-pound division.
Buy Photo
Deming's Jesse Dani Perez, right, wrestlers Piedra Vista's Kyle Baker during his first match on Saturday. Perez advances to the finals in the 145-pound division. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Justin Wood gets top position during his first match on Saturday. He advances to the championship in the 160-pound division.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Justin Wood gets top position during his first match on Saturday. He advances to the championship in the 160-pound division. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Mason Box, left, during his first match on Saturday against Sandia. He advances to the championship round in the 152-pound division
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Mason Box, left, during his first match on Saturday against Sandia. He advances to the championship round in the 152-pound division Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Ivan VIllareal, bottom, tries to escape a pinning attempt by Volcano Vista's Johnny Herrera in the 138-pound division.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Ivan VIllareal, bottom, tries to escape a pinning attempt by Volcano Vista's Johnny Herrera in the 138-pound division. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Jared Duenez goes for a pin against Piedra Vista's Jacob Bartley in the 220-pound division.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Jared Duenez goes for a pin against Piedra Vista's Jacob Bartley in the 220-pound division. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Jaren McBride works on the leg of Silver's Brenden Olsen in the championship of the 106-pound division. Olsen was awarded the pinfall victory with some controversy as it appeared as McBride got the pinfall.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Jaren McBride works on the leg of Silver's Brenden Olsen in the championship of the 106-pound division. Olsen was awarded the pinfall victory with some controversy as it appeared as McBride got the pinfall. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hobbs' Autumn Isabell get her medal after the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Hobbs' Autumn Isabell get her medal after the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec celebrates winning the Class 4A team title on Saturdayin the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec celebrates winning the Class 4A team title on Saturdayin the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Bode Wooley drives his opponent during the championship match in Class 4A.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Bode Wooley drives his opponent during the championship match in Class 4A. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Cady Box tries to escape a hold during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Cady Box tries to escape a hold during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Cady Box wrestles in the championship round during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Cady Box wrestles in the championship round during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Carlsbad Cavemen display their third place trophy in Class 5A after the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
The Carlsbad Cavemen display their third place trophy in Class 5A after the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Christian Robison works on a pinfall attempt during his championship match on Saturday.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Christian Robison works on a pinfall attempt during his championship match on Saturday. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Christian Robison works on a pinfall attempt during his championship match on Saturday.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Christian Robison works on a pinfall attempt during his championship match on Saturday. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Christian Robison works on a pinfall attempt during his championship match on Saturday.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Christian Robison works on a pinfall attempt during his championship match on Saturday. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Cody Candelaria has his hand raised after winning his championship match in the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Cody Candelaria has his hand raised after winning his championship match in the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Cody Candelaria shoves his opponent during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Cody Candelaria shoves his opponent during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington's Dante Norberto escapes a hold during his heavyweight championship match on Saturday in the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Farmington's Dante Norberto escapes a hold during his heavyweight championship match on Saturday in the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Fabian Padilla has his hand raised after winning the state title in the Class 5A 170-pound division on Saturday.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Fabian Padilla has his hand raised after winning the state title in the Class 5A 170-pound division on Saturday. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Fabian Padilla slams his opponent to the mat during his championship match on Saturday.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Fabian Padilla slams his opponent to the mat during his championship match on Saturday. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Garrett Birzer tries to escape a hold during his championship match on Saturday in the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Garrett Birzer tries to escape a hold during his championship match on Saturday in the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Jared Duenez tries to avoid a pinfall during his sixth-place match in the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Jared Duenez tries to avoid a pinfall during his sixth-place match in the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Jaren McBride goes for a pin during his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Jaren McBride goes for a pin during his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Jaren McBride goes for a pin during his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Jaren McBride goes for a pin during his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Aztec's Jaren McBride drives his opponent to the mat during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Aztec's Jaren McBride drives his opponent to the mat during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Hobb's Jimmy Harrison wrestles during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Hobb's Jimmy Harrison wrestles during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Justin Wood has his hand raised after winning the state title in the Class 5A 160-pound division on Saturday during the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Justin Wood has his hand raised after winning the state title in the Class 5A 160-pound division on Saturday during the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Justin Wood talks with his coaches during a medical timeout in his championship match on Saturday.
Buy Photo
Justin Wood talks with his coaches during a medical timeout in his championship match on Saturday. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Justin Wood wrestles in his championship match of the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Justin Wood wrestles in his championship match of the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Matthew Najera tries to avoid a pinfall during his sixth-place match of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Matthew Najera tries to avoid a pinfall during his sixth-place match of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Deming's Marco Martinez drives his opponent to the mat during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Deming's Marco Martinez drives his opponent to the mat during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marcus Najera tries to escape a hold during his sixth-lace match in the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Marcus Najera tries to escape a hold during his sixth-lace match in the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marcus Najera tries to regain his balance during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Marcus Najera tries to regain his balance during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marcus Najera escapes a hold during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Marcus Najera escapes a hold during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez has his hand raised after winning the Class 5A 182-pound division. This was the first state wrestling title for Centennial in school history.
Buy Photo
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez has his hand raised after winning the Class 5A 182-pound division. This was the first state wrestling title for Centennial in school history. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez celebrates winning the Class 5A 182-pound division with his friends and family. This was the first state wrestling title for Centennial in school history.
Buy Photo
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez celebrates winning the Class 5A 182-pound division with his friends and family. This was the first state wrestling title for Centennial in school history. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez wrestles in his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez wrestles in his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez wrestles in his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Centennial's Marcus Rodriguez wrestles in his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Mason Box has his hand raised after winning the state title in the Class 5A 152-pound division during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Mason Box has his hand raised after winning the state title in the Class 5A 152-pound division during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Mason Box reacts after winning the state title in the Class 5A 152-pound division during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Mason Box reacts after winning the state title in the Class 5A 152-pound division during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Mason Box wrestles his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's Mason Box wrestles his championship match during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Matthew Najera goes for a takedown during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Matthew Najera goes for a takedown during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Matthew Najera goes for a takedown during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Matthew Najera goes for a takedown during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Matthew Najera hoists his opponent off the ground during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Matthew Najera hoists his opponent off the ground during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's RJ Baca points to the crowd after winning his fifth-place match in the class 5A 182-pound division during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Carlsbad's RJ Baca points to the crowd after winning his fifth-place match in the class 5A 182-pound division during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington's Zack Small charges Carlsbad's RJ Baca during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships.
Buy Photo
Farmington's Zack Small charges Carlsbad's RJ Baca during the Saturday portion of the 2019 NMAA State Wrestling Championships. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    CLOSE

    Lady Panthers attack with transition buckets, hammering Farmington 78-45 Saturday at Scorpion Arena. Piedra Vista secures the district title outright. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    CLOSE

    Piedra Vista hammers Farmington 78-45 Saturday at Scorpion Arena, clinching district outright Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    PV girls hoops clinches district

    The Lady Panthers hammered crosstown rival Farmington 78-45 tonight at Scorpion Arena, securing district outright.

    Piedra Vista was off and running from the start, hitting quick pull-up jumpers in transition. PV also had plenty of easy looks driving to the basket.

    PV (23-3) will host the District 2-5A tournament championship game next weekend at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

    PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Piedra Vista girls basketball | Feb. 23
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson drives to the basket against Farmington during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson drives to the basket against Farmington during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Tai Tai Woods looks to pass the ball inside against Farmington during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Tai Tai Woods looks to pass the ball inside against Farmington during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Farmington's Celeste Coolidge drives to the basket for a layup against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena.
    Buy Photo
    Farmington's Celeste Coolidge drives to the basket for a layup against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Farmington's Chloe Finch pivots back for a reverse layup against Piedra Vista's Celina Watson (14) and Lanae Billy (32) during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena.
    Buy Photo
    Farmington's Chloe Finch pivots back for a reverse layup against Piedra Vista's Celina Watson (14) and Lanae Billy (32) during Saturday's District 2-5A game at Scorpion Arena. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11