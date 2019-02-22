The Piedra Vista JROTC Precision Marksmanship Team, featuring Amoret McCartney, Shaylee Charley, Jordan Harrison, Malea Scott, Zachary Toney, Sterling Long and Taryn Tapahonso (not pictured) in no specific order, placed third at regionals Feb. 9 in Chandler, Arizona. PV, which made its ninth straight appearance at regionals, will compete in nationals March 21-23 in Anniston, Alabama. (Photo11: Dave Naber)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista’s marksmanship team took third place overall at the 2019 Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. regional tournament’s precision marksmen competition Feb. 8 and 9 in Chandler, Arizona.

PV, which made its ninth-straight appearance on the big stage, tallied a season-high team score of 2,277 the first day on Feb. 8 - and then topped that with a score of 2,280 on Feb. 9 to conclude Nationals.

University of Texas at El Paso-signee Amoret McCartney had a strong two-day outing with a combined score of 1,149.

Jordan Harris, Shaylee Charley and Malea Scott were close behind McCartney on the individual leaderboard by shooting 1,144, 1,132 and 1,132, respectively.

Colorado’s Fountain-Fort Carson High School won the competition, while Germany’s Stuttgart High School took second.

PV qualified for the All Service JROTC Nationals competition March 21-23 in Anniston, Alabama.

It’ll also be the Panthers’ next chance to showcase their talent in front of attending collegiate rifle team coaches.