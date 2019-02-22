LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista’s marksmanship team took third place overall at the 2019 Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. regional tournament’s precision marksmen competition Feb. 8 and 9 in Chandler, Arizona.

PV, which made its ninth-straight appearance on the big stage, tallied a season-high team score of 2,277 the first day on Feb. 8 - and then topped that with a score of 2,280 on Feb. 9 to conclude Nationals.

University of Texas at El Paso-signee Amoret McCartney had a strong two-day outing with a combined score of 1,149.

Jordan Harris, Shaylee Charley and Malea Scott were close behind McCartney on the individual leaderboard by shooting 1,144, 1,132 and 1,132, respectively.

Colorado’s Fountain-Fort Carson High School won the competition, while Germany’s Stuttgart High School took second.

PV qualified for the All Service JROTC Nationals competition March 21-23 in Anniston, Alabama.

It’ll also be the Panthers’ next chance to showcase their talent in front of attending collegiate rifle team coaches.

 

LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11