Aztec's Dylan St. Vrain takes Kirtland Central's Phabian Begay to the ground in a 120-pound division match during the District 1-4A wrestling championships at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. St. Vrain took second place in his division. (Photo11: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

AZTEC — The Aztec Tigers are bound for state yet again after coasting to the District 1-4A wrestling title today at Lillywhite Gym.

Jaren McBride (106-pound division), Christian Robison (126), Garrett Birzer (132), Cody Candelaria (138), Hunter Medina (145), Bode Wooley (152) and Zane Chapman (160) all won individual titles in front of the home crowd.

The whole team, which scored 222 total points, qualified for next weekend’s state tournament in Rio Rancho.

The Tigers now eye back-to-back blue trophies.

Elsewhere, Bloomfield ended the tournament fairly strong.

Gerald Wiza (170), Daniel Duarte (182) and Nick Duarte (285) took home individual titles.

Kirtland Central’s Ian Thomas (195) and Jarryd Pollard (220) also won individual titles.

FHS wins District 2-5A wrestling title

The Scorpions punched their ticket to state next weekend after strong performances in the higher weight divisions today at Eldorado.

Gavin Blair (170), Zachary Small (182) and Dante Norberto (285) took home individual titles.

Taeoma Frank (120), Ezequiel Borunda (132) and Ivan Smith (152) also won individual titles.

Kirtland girls, Prep boys pick up big road wins

In area basketball action, Kirtland inched one step closer to the District 1-4A title after hammering Miyamura 58-20 on Friday. Prep, meanwhile, rallied late to take down Thoreau 81-76 in double-overtime on Friday.

Kirtland’s won 17 of its last 18 games overall.

KC (20-3, 8-0) can clinch district outright with a win over Aztec on Tuesday or a Gallup loss.

Because Tohatchi beat Wingate 48-47 on Friday, preventing WHS to clinch the District 1-3A title outright, Prep could force a three-way tie for first in district with a win over Zuni on Feb. 22 and if Tohatchi and Wingate both lose one more district game.

Prep, at minimum, can clinch the No. 2 spot in district with a win or if Tohatchi loses one of its final two district.

Prep (17-7, 6-3) owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tohatchi based on a plus-10 advantage in point differentials.