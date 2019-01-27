Buy Photo Aztec's Makayla Munoz locks up Albuquerque Academy's Melina Modisette during the 121-pound division championship match during Friday's first annual girls wrestling tournament in Aztec. Munoz won the match via 9-2 decision. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista, Farmington and Kirtland Central girls basketball teams are off to 2-0 starts in district play.

PV, the fourth-ranked girls basketball squad in last week’s rankings, upset top-ranked West Mesa 68-55 Saturday in Farmington. It was West Mesa first loss of the season.

FHS took down Eldorado 67-53 on Saturday, while Kirtland crushed Shiprock 80-32 on Friday.

Farmington (18-3) will host West Mesa at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Kirtland (14-3) will host Miyamura that same day and time.

PV (18-2) will resume district play 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at La Cueva.

Aztec hosts first annual girls wrestling tournament

More than two dozen competitors took center stage and made history in the state’s inaugural in-season tournament Friday at Lillywhite Gym.

Miyamura, which had the highest number of individual entries with seven, won the tournament with 67 team points.

Aztec took second with 40 points, but Makayla Munoz won the 121-pound title in front of the home crowd.

Munoz took down Albuquerque Academy’s Melinda Modisette via 9-2 decision in the finals.

Aztec boys wrestling wins Four Corners Tiger Duals

AHS handled business against tougher competition on Saturday.

Aztec, Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Kirtland Central all won their pool play chart groups, ensuring spots in the championship round.

Aztec pounded both Kirtland (47-27) and Pagosa Springs (48-24) to win the title.

Aztec will compete in the Shiprock Quad Duals at 4 p.m. Thursday, then host Cedaredge, Colorado, the following night.