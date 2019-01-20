Buy Photo Farmington's Chloe Finch looks to get a defensive stop at the top of the key against Sandia's Autumn Gonzales during Friday's game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Aztec Tigers wrestling team thrashed the competition to win the Doc Wright Invitational Saturday in Winslow, Arizona.

AHS had 243 team points, 76 1/2 points more than second-place Chino Valley, Arizona.

Cody Candelaria (138 pounds) and Hunter Medina (145) won individual titles, while Caleb Varzeas (195) took second place. Christian Robison (126) and Garrett Birzer (132) both placed third.

In the girls tournament, Makayla Munoz (125-130 division) and Princess Altisi (159-176 division) both won titles.

Aztec will open district action 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Kirtland Central. The Tigers will also host their first-ever girls wrestling tournament at 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lillywhite Gym.

Farmington, PV girls hoops teams continue dominance

FHS topped Sandia 53-38 on Friday and blasted Atrisco Heritage 62-22 on Saturday.

PV handled Atrisco 48-29 on Friday, followed by a 68-27 thumping of Sandia on Saturday.

Farmington’s win on Friday was its latest second-half rally, as it scored 19 third-quarter points to pull ahead.

It was also FHS’s latest signature victory for the month of January. Farmington had beaten Hope Christian, Tohatchi and Miyamura earlier this month, along with Rio Rancho back on Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, PV extended its win streak to 11 games. The Panthers have won 10 of those 11 games by double digits.

PV (16-2) opens district 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eldorado, while Farmington (16-3) will open district 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Cueva.

FHS wrestling shines at Joe Vivian Classic

The Scorpions placed second overall with 153 team points Saturday in Albuquerque.

Dante Norberto won the 285-pound weight division title, while Zackary Small placed second in the 182-pound division. Chance Carrillo was third in the 126-pound division.

Farmington will start District 2-5A duals action 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at La Cueva.

Navajo Prep boys blast Crownpoint

Prep coasted to a 74-17 victory in Friday’s District 1-3A opener.

NPS (12-4, 1-0) will play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wingate.