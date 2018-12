Buy Photo Farmington's Jordan Vasquez looks to pass the ball down the floor against Rio Rancho during a girls basketball game on Dec. 22 at Scorpion Arena. Visit daily-times.com to see the latest photo galleries and video highlights. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Thursday

Newcomb girls basketball vs. St. Michaels, Arizona at Aztec Rumble in the Jungle quarterfinals), noon

Navajo Prep girls basketball vs. Montrose, Colorado at Aztec Rumble in the Jungle quarterfinals), 3 p.m.

Newcomb boys basketball vs. Fruita-Monument, Colorado at Aztec Rumble in the Jungle quarterfinals), 4:30 p.m.

Aztec girls basketball vs. Crownpoint at Aztec Rumble in the Jungle quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Aztec boys basketball vs. Crownpoint at Aztec Rumble in the Jungle quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Kirtland Central boys basketball vs. St. Pius, 4 p.m.

Aztec Rumble in the Jungle girls basketball tournament semifinals, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Aztec Rumble in the Jungle boys basketball tournament semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Aztec wrestling at Bayfield, Colorado, 6 p.m.

Farmington girls basketball vs. Hope Christian, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield girls basketball at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys basketball vs. Highland at Valley High School, 7 p.m.

Piedra Vista boys basketball at Rio Rancho, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Piedra Vista boys basketball vs. Highland at Valley High School, 2:30 p.m.

Farmington boys basketball at Rio Rancho, 3 p.m.

Piedra Vista girls basketball vs. Rio Rancho, 3 p.m.

Farmington girls basketball vs. Los Alamos, 5 p.m.

Aztec Rumble in the Jungle girls basketball tournament finals, 6 p.m.

Aztec Rumble in the Jungle boys basketball tournament finals, 7:30 p.m.