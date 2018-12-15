Buy Photo Farmington's Bryson Wood drives to the basket against Bayfield's Keegan Owens during Saturday's game at Bayfield High. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — The Aztec wrestling team continued to hold its own against stout competition, placing third out of 32 squads at the Desert Storm Classic today in St. George, Utah.

Three Tiger wrestlers went the distance against foes from across Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

Jaren McBride (113 pounds), Christian Robison (126) and Hunter Medina (145) all reached the finals and placed second overall in their respective weight classes. Dylan St. Vrain (120) and Bode Wooley (152) both reached the semifinals.

The Tigers compiled 196 team points. Utah's Millard High won the meet with 262 team points.

Aztec will travel to Sin City on Friday for the Las Vegas Holiday Classic. The Tigers will then travel to Bayfield, Colorado on Jan. 4 for a head-to-head dual meet.

PV girls basketball places 3rd at Rio Rancho tournament

The Lady Panthers crushed Belen 68-34 today.

Piedra Vista (6-2) opened the tournament strong on Thursday by thumping Las Cruces 72-25.

Despite dropping Friday's tournament semifinals game to Centennial, 52-51, PV responded well in a hurry.

Piedra Vista will resume its eight-game road trip 7 p.m. Tuesday at Miyamura.

Scorpions open 11-game road trip victorious

Farmington got back into the win column today, topping Bayfield, Colorado 77-66.

Bayfield's offense did some damage early penetrating through the inner lanes, but FHS soon pulled ahead by the third quarter.

Farmington swiped at multiple swing passes and got some key stops through the middle lanes. From there, FHS had plenty of time to set up good shots inside and out pushing the ball in transition.

The Scorpions (5-2) will travel to Grants on Thursday for the three-day Eddie Peña Classic.

See video from the game at www.daily-times.com.