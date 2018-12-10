Tuesday
Aztec boys basketball at Taos, 6 p.m.
Newcomb boys basketball vs. Navajo Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington boys basketball vs. Kirtland Central, 7 p.m.
Piedra Vista girls basketball vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.
Navajo Prep girls basketball vs. Newcomb, 7 p.m.
Kirtland Central girls basketball vs. Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield girls basketball vs. Los Lunas, 7 p.m.
Farmington girls basketball at Durango, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield boys basketball at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Farmington boys basketball vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Shiprock girls basketball vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.
Aztec girls basketball vs. Newcomb, 7 p.m.
Kirtland Central boys basketball at Ignacio, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Piedra Vista girls basketball vs. Las Cruces (at Rio Rancho tournament), 7 p.m.
Piedra Vista boys basketball vs. Cleveland (at Cleveland Storm tournament), 7 p.m.
Friday
Farmington, Bloomfield wrestling teams at Window Rock (Arizona) Veterans Memorial Invitational (Day 1), 9 a.m.
Aztec wrestling at Desert Storm tournament (St. George, Utah), 3 p.m.
Navajo Prep boys basketball vs. Rehoboth Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Kirtland Central girls basketball vs. Ignacio, Colorado, 7 p.m.
Aztec girls basketball vs. Taos, 7 p.m.
Shiprock girls basketball at West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Farmington, PV swim teams at Belen Eagles Invitational, TBA
Piedra Vista at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 2), TBA
Piedra Vista boys basketball at Cleveland Storm tournament (Day 2), TBA
Saturday
Farmington, Bloomfield wrestling teams at Window Rock (Arizona) Veterans Memorial Invitational (Day 2), 8 a.m.
Shiprock girls basketball at Robertson, 1 p.m.
Farmington boys basketball at Bayfield, Colorado, 3 p.m.
Farmington girls basketball vs. Cleveland (at Albuquerque Academy), 6:30 p.m.
Piedra Vista at Rio Rancho tournament (Day 3), TBA
Piedra Vista boys basketball at Cleveland Storm tournament (Day 3), TBA
