Former Piedra Vista star leads Lady Skyhawks in freshman season

FARMINGTON − Freshman Lanae Billy is having a huge impact this season for the Fort Lewis College women's basketball team, fresh off a stellar prep career as the leading scorer in Piedra Vista High School's history.

Billy, currently ranked among the top 65 players in NCAA Division II with more than 335 points on the season, is averaging a bit more than 17 points per game and hitting more than 38 percent of her 3-point shots this season.

The Lady Skyhawks are 7-13 overall on the season, and 4-10 in conference play. Fort Lewis competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, which is currently led by both Black Hills State in South Dakota and the Colorado School of Mines, which both share a conference record of 11-2.

Billy scored 19 points to lead the Lady Skyhawks to a win over the Westminster (Utah) Griffins last week. In the last pair of games for the team, Billy scored eight points in a road blowout loss to 14th ranked Colorado School of Mines and 27 points in a narrow defeat on the road against Metro State (Colorado) University.

Coached by Taylor Harris, the Lady Skyhawks have improved dramatically since a disastrous 2021-22 season, where they won only two games.

Billy played four seasons at Piedra Vista and ended her prep career with 1,586 points scored over the course of 90 games. Leading the Lady Panthers to three trips to the state tournament, Billy also managed to pull down nearly 530 rebounds and had more than 310 steals during her four-year high school career.

The Lady Skyhawks will be back in action on Friday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Whalen Gymnasium at Fort Lewis College when they face Colorado State University Pueblo for the second time this season. The Lady Thunderwolves defeated Fort Lewis on Dec. 10 at Massari Arena by a score of 61-46.