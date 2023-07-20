2023 Connie Mack World Series scores, schedules

USA TODAY NETWORK-NEW MEXICO

Farmington Daily Times

The 2023 Connie Mack World Series, featuring some of the top high school baseball prospects from the country, opens on Friday at Ricketts Park.

This page will be updated with scores throughout the tournament.

Reserved seating for this year's World Series is sold out, but general admission tickets can be purchased at the ballpark on a per-game basis.

The CMCS starts with four-team pool play on Friday and Saturday and ends with Championship Friday.

2023 Connie Mack World Series field

505 Panthers (2023 host team)

Albuquerque Baseball Academy (Mountain West Qualifier)

Colton Nighthawks (West Qualifier, Irvine, Calif.)

Dallas Tigers (Texas Qualifier, Melissa, Texas)

Dulin's Dodger (Mattingly Qualifier, Melissa, Texas)

Mississauga Tigers (Canada Qualifier)

NOLA Cardinals (South Qualifier, New Orleans)

Oklahoma Express (South Plains Qualifier, Enid, Oklahoma)

Tulsa Sandlot (Ozarks Qualifier, Joplin, Missouri)

D-Bat United (South Auto bid)

Midland Redskins (East Auto bid)

Southern California Renegades (West Auto bid)

How to watch and listen

The Connie Mack World Series will be broadcast on 90.9 KSJE-FM.

Games can be streamed at liveplaysports.tv for a subscription.