CMWS All-Tournament team rosters announced

FARMINGTON − Midland Baseball's Phoenix Meza captured the Most Valuable Player award for the 2022 Connie Mack World Series, one of five players from the team named to the all-tournament roster last weekend at Ricketts Park.

Meza recorded a batting average of .545 during the five-game bracket play of the CMWS, going 6-for-11 at the plate with five runs scored and a pair of runs batted in. Meza also drew four walks and struck out only twice as Midland rolled to their 17th championship of the tournament.

"He's been such a great player for us this summer, came up big in a number of at-bats during the series," said coach Dave Evans after the team was crowned CMWS champions, defeating D-Bat United by a score of 9-8 in front of more than 6,000 fans on Friday night.

"(Meza) had some great plate appearances, made pitchers give him pitches he could hit," Evans said.

Meza, a recent graduate from Choctaw High School in Oklahoma and a commit to Oklahoma State University, recorded a pair of walks in both the championship game over D-Bat as well as the semifinal round victory over the Colton Nighthawks earlier in the day on Friday. Those walks were converted into three runs in the two games, thanks to the efforts of Riley Nelson and Isaac Wachsmann, who joined Meza on the all-tournament team.

Nelson was named the tournament's top first baseman after recording a .500 batting average with eight runs batted in and four runs scored. He had a huge night at the plate in the championship game, going 3-for-4 at the plate and driving in a pair of runs.

Wachsmann, who drove in seven runs during the tournament and was named to the CMWS all-tournament team, came up big in the championship game with a pair of hits and two runs batted in.

Wachsmann recently committed to Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio after playing for Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado. There, he amassed a .411 batting average over three seasons and a trip to the Class 5A state baseball tournament earlier this summer.

Midland Baseball pitchers Ethan McElvain and CJ Hanson were also named to the all-tournament team. McElvain was brilliant in Midland's 4-2 win in a fourth round victory Thursday night over D-Bat. In the win, McElvain went four innings, struck out eight and surrendered only two hits and two walks in a dominant performance.

Hanson threw 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen in the championship game over D-Bat, earning the win after striking out seven batters and giving up only a pair of runs on four hits.

D-Bat United was represented by five players on the all-tournament roster, including Andrew Tellia, who hit a home run in both the semifinal victory over the Florida Legends and in the championship game against Midland. Tellia went 6-for-18 in the tournament, drove in six runs and scored five and earned the Big Stick award as well as leading third baseman.

Easton Carmichael and Ryan Black also made the all-tournament roster from D-Bat. Carmichael went 10-for-17 at the plate for an average of .588 with nine RBIs and five runs scored. The recent Oklahoma University commit came up big in D-Bat's semifinal victory over the Florida Legends, with a home run and four RBI's.

Black went 7-for-15 at the plate in the series, scoring seven runs and driving in a pair and was named the tournament's top utility player.

Outfielder Tavion Vaughns made the all-tournament roster, going 9-for-17 at the plate during the series with eight runs and five RBI's. Another recent commit to the University of Oklahoma, Vaughns came up big in their bracket play win over the Southern California Renegades, going 3-for-4 and scoring a pair of runs.

Pitcher Caden Cline was also named to the all-tournament team from D-Bat, after coming in out of the bullpen in a third round victory over the Renegades on Wednesday. Cline threw 6 2/3 innings in the victory, struck out five and allowed only one run on four hits.

505 Panthers pitcher Thomas Hakimian was named to the all-tournament roster after a solid outing on the hill during a 2-0 loss to the Renegades. Hakimian, making his second appearance at the CMWS, threw a complete game, going six innings and allowing only two runs along with four hits and two walks in a losing effort.

The CMWS All-Tournament Team

First Base: Riley Nelson (Midland)

Second Base: Ben Tryon (UBC National)

Third Base: Andrew Tellia (D-Bat United)

Shortstop: Phoenix Meza (Midland)

Catcher: Easton Carmichael (D-Bat United)

Designated Hitter: Isaac Wachsmann (Midland)

Utility: Ryan Black (D-Bat United)

Outfielders: Tavion Vaughns (D-Bat United), Austin Easter (Colton Nighthawks), Anthony Ruiz (Florida Legends), Brandon Leon (Colton)

Pitchers: Ethan McElvain (Midland), Thomas Hakimian (505 Panthers), CJ Hanson (Midland), Caden Cline (D-Bat United)

Golden Glove: Roylan Quevedo (Florida Legends)

Big Stick: Andrew Tellia (D-Bat United)

Team Sportsmanship: UBC National

Batting Champion: Easton Carmichael (Midland)

Most Valuable Player: Phoenix Meza (Midland)