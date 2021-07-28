D-Bat United routs Legends to earn bye in Connie Mack World Series

FARMINGTON — Hunter Autry scored three times, and the D-Bat United team got a great outing on the mound from starting pitcher Jaron DeBerry on their way to a 9-1 run-rule romp over the Florida Legends on Tuesday night at Ricketts Park.

The win gives D-Bat United a day off on Wednesday while waiting to see who they will play next. The Legends fall into the consolation bracket and an elimination game Wednesday against Midland's team, who got hammered Tuesday by the Southern California Renegades.

“A bye is always a good thing,” D-Bat coach Ryan Bonesio said after the game. “But you’d rather have the bye at the end of the tournament when it’s all over. Either way, we know we’re going to go out and compete the next time we get out there.”

Autry got the scoring going for D-Bat United, hitting a 2-run homerun in the first inning.

On the night, Autry went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and scored twice more as they improve to 3-1-1 in the tournament, coming off a 3-0 win over the host Farmington Sting in the first round on Monday night.

“(Autry) not only has power, but he’s such a good overall player,” Bonesio said of his lefty hitter, who also hit two home runs in a pool play victory last week over the Renegades. “He’s such a tough out and he’s been hitting the ball well all week.”

DeBerry went 4 1/3 innings in picking up the win, surrendering only one run on one hit and striking out five in the process. DeBerry threw only 53 pitches on the night and most likely would be available if needed later in the tournament.

“When the game got out of hand late, we wanted to make sure to have him available later in the tournament,” Bonesio said. “He had a really good night and that made our jobs easier.”

