Dillon's bat puts Farmington Frackers over the top Sunday in Connie Mack World Series play

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Frackers kicked off bracket play of the 2021 Connie Mack World Series with a bang Sunday night, earning a dramatic walkoff win 13-11 over the Dallas Patriots.

Cole Dillon’s three-run homerun over the left field wall in the bottom of the 8th inning gave the Frackers a boost of confidence going forward after falling behind twice earlier in the game, blowing a 5-run lead in the sixth inning and falling behind 11-10 in the top half of the eighth inning.

The walkoff homerun was a sigh of relief moment for Dillon, who’d struggled at the plate earlier in the game, striking out twice in each of his first two at-bats.

“It’s funny, because I struck out on curveballs both times, but it was a curveball I got all of at the end,” Dillon said. “It’s just part of the game and I had teammates who kept believing in us all the time.”

On the night, Dillon went 2-for-5 at the plate, driving in four runs, including three on the walkoff blast.

CMWS Central: Your place to go for 2021 Connie Mack World Series scores, updates and more

The storybook finish wouldn’t have been possible had Dillon not scored a game-tying run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dillon scored from third on a fielding error by Patriots catcher Jeff Martz that knotted the game after six innings.

The Patriots got on the board in the top half of the 8th inning on a close play when Case Pettis’ single drove in Ty Johnson from third. The Pettis single had to be reviewed after the Frackers called for a challenge, but video replay showed Pettis was safe at first, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Dillon’s homerun in the bottom of the inning drove in Ty Chapman and Bryce Perez. Chapman came in as a pinch runner after Kayden Voelkel walked to start the inning. Seward singled to left and set the stage for the big moment.

“His first couple at bats, he’ll be the first to tell you were rough,” coach Eli Wyatt said of Dillon’s performance after the game. "But he was the right guy at the right moment.”

The win over the Patriots sets up a second round showdown Tuesday at 1 p.m. against the Enid Majors, who beat the Albuquerque Baseball Academy by a final of 13-6.

“That’s going to be a fun game,” Wyatt said of the showdown with the Majors. “Both teams have strong pitching, but we also know about how they hit the ball, so it’s going to be a good matchup.”

In the Frackers win Sunday night, each team got off to fast starts, with the Frackers having a 4-1 lead after two innings. The Patriots put up three runs to tie the game in the top half of the third inning, but the Frackers countered with a 4-run frame of their own, highlighted by Connor Chavez’ bases-clearing double that gave the Frackers an 8-4 lead after three innings.

The Frackers would add a run in the fourth inning, but then ran into a buzzsaw in the top of the sixth, when the Patriots put up 6 runs.

Contact Steven Bortstein at 505-635-2680, or via email at sbortstein@gannett.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e