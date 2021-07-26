Dallas D-Bat United showing off their strengths at Connie Mack World Series

FARMINGTON – The object of any sport is to outdo your opponent.

Seems logical enough.

The Dallas D-Bat United squad has made it well known through the first three games of the 2021 Connie Mack that they intend to make it difficult to be outdone.

In three games, totaling 16 innings, D-Bat United has outscored opponents at an alarming rate, outscoring their rivals by a combined margin of 32-12.

D-Bat United opened the series with a dramatic, 11-9 win over their hometown rival Dallas Patriots in the opening game at Ricketts Park on Friday morning. They followed up that win later that night at Worley Field with an 11-3 rout over the Southern California Renegades.

On Saturday, the D-Bat United hitters were on fire once again, pummeling the South Troy (NY) Dodgers by a final of 10-0.

Coach Ryan Bonesio has been encouraged by the way his hitters have performed so far.

“We’ve just been solid up and down the lineup,” Bonesio said. “Everyone has been hitting well and putting us in a good position.”

It would be easy to overlook what the defense and pitching staffs have done through the first three games, and Bonesio admitted that he expects to shine more as the tournament progresses.

“They were supposed to be stronger than our hitters coming in, Bonesio quipped. “I do expect we’ll be getting some good innings from them as the series moves on.”

Among the notable offensive weapons for the D-Bat United squad has been Luke Kirkbride, who hit the game-breaking 3-run homerun to win the game over the Renegades. Gavin Glasgow and Hunter Aubrey also contributed notable efforts in that win. Glasgow drove in a pair of runs while Aubrey knocked out of a couple of home runs.

Camden Wheeler has 7 RBI this series so far, hitting a homerun and driving in four during the D-Bat romp over the Dodgers on Saturday. In the opening game, Wheeler drove in three runs for the D-Bat comeback score in which they rallied from a 7-0 deficit after an inning and a half.

“Getting a win that way, down 7 runs early on, is the sort of thing that ignites a team,” Bonesio said. “Any way you can get that momentum, you run with it.”

D-Bat United, listed as the top team in Pool C, ahead of the Renegades, Patriots and Dodgers, will be looking for their offense to keep plugging away but will also need to get that same contribution from their pitching staff which allowed only one hit in Saturday’s win over the Dodgers.

Four pitchers combined to get the shutout win. Adam Gillett, Jason Scrantom, Thomas Mangus and Tristan Wittau silenced the South Troy bats for nearly the entire contest.

