Newcomers meet longtime contenders in 2021 Connie Mack World Series

FARMINGTON — For every veteran team that’s been here before, there’s also the newcomer who could easily get overwhelmed and taken in by all the fanfare.

For a team like Midland Baseball, in search of their 17th Connie Mack World Series title, there’s a team from Enid, Oklahoma making their debut in the tournament.

It may have been hard to tell which team the newcomer was based on opening day pool play action on Friday.

Midland overcame a slow start to punish the Florida Legends by a final score of 15 to 4.

The Enid Majors got quality efforts from several stars on their way to an 18 to 4 rout over the host Farmington Sting team.

The Majors, coached by Kris Webb, were headlined by a number of key contributors in the opening day win at the Farmington Sports Complex, including starting pitcher Maddux Mayberry, who threw 39 pitches in three strong innings of work.

“He found the strike zone and put us in a good spot early on,” Webb said of his starter, who was replaced by two-sport athlete Naton Herchock in what will most likely be his only performance of the CMWS.

“(Herchock) is supposed to play in an all-star football game next week in Oklahoma, so we wanted him to have this experience before going back home,” Webb said.

In addition to the strong pitching performances, the Majors also received plenty of offense from a number of stars.

Carson Benge, who has already committed to Oklahoma State University, went 3-for-3 at the plate with a 3-run home run, while Cayden Brumbaugh and Bryce Logan also came up with big hits in a game that was over quickly.

For Webb, who is leading the Majors into their first appearance in the CMWS, the performance was not surprising. The team was overwhelmed by legions of new fans, but also excited to get to work.

“We were just really happy to get on the field,” Webb said. “It’s been great, seeing the town and how supportive everyone has been. But we really wanted to get the games going and be on the field again.”

The Majors are coming off a perfect season, with a record of 29-0 and a victory in the South Plains Regional Tournament to qualify for the CMWS.

“We’re excited to see what we can do next,” Webb said. “This team has a lot of confidence and it’s been great to see all the support from our fans.”

For Midland, it’s business as usual according to coach Dave Evans.

Historically, the most relevant team in the history of the CMWS, Midland dominated the Legends and showed why they’re one of the favorites to once again win the title.

“For the kids, it’s always a great experience being in the tournament,” Evans said after the opening day win. “But make no mistake about it, it’s a business trip.”

Evans made sure to point out his coaching staff, including assistants Mark Hopkins, Bill Scott and Chuck Warden.

“It’s good to have quality people to rely on,” Evans said. “With this staff, we’re really blessed.”

