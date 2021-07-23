CMWS Central: Your place to go for 2021 Connie Mack World Series scores, updates and more

FRIDAY AFTERNOON GAMES

(2:15 pm)

Florida Legends leading Midland Baseball 4-2 going to the top of the 3rd inning.

So Cal Renegades leading South Troy Dodgers 2-0 going to the top of the 4th inning.

Colton Nighthawks leading Nashville Knights 2-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd inning.

FARMINGTON – The opening game of pool play weekend at the 2021 Connie Mack World Series lived up to the hype Friday morning at Ricketts Park.

Trailing 9 to 4 heading into the home half of the sixth inning, Dallas D-Bat United scored seven times in the final two innings to prevail 11 to 9 over their crosstown rival Dallas Patriots.

Ian Collier’s 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth propelled D-Bat into a comeback position.

“It was a big moment for us,” Collier said after the win. “I was just looking for a pitch that could keep the inning going, and I put my best swing on it.”

The 4-run sixth inning narrowed the Patriots lead to 9-8 going to the bottom of the seventh inning, when D-Bat took advantage of some spotty pitching to drive in three runs, including the winning run off the bat of Camden Wheeler which drove in Tavien Vaughns.

The final score of the game didn’t come without some controversy.

Games played during pool play have a time limit of 2 hours and 30 minutes. At the time the 7th inning came to an end, the Patriots protested the finish. After discussion with the umpiring crew as well as members of the Connie Mack Competition Committee, it was determined that the final outcome stood.

D-Bat head coach Ryan Bonesio commended the squad for their resilience in the comeback win.

“Once we settled down and got used to the strike zone, we started to find our rhythm,” Bonesio said. “One of the nice things about our lineup is that we’ve got good hitting from top to bottom. Our 7, 8 and 9 guys can all contribute.”

D-Bat United will be back on the field Saturday morning to continue pool play action when they face the South Troy Dodgers at the Farmington Sports Complex.

The Dallas Patriots will look to bounce back as well from their opening loss when they face the Dodgers at Worley Field Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Frackers 11, Albuquerque Baseball Academy 6

In other Friday morning action from the Connie Mack World Series, Jalen Seward hit a home run and drove in four runs as the Farmington Frackers outscored the Albuquerque Baseball Academy 11 to 6 Thursday morning as pool play action got underway in the 2021 Connie Mack World Series.

Seward went 2-for-3 in the game, scoring a pair of runs, including the first inning blast as the Frackers opened up a 3-nothing lead after one inning. The Frackers extended their lead to 5-nothing after 3 innings before the ABA would narrow the gap as a 2-run homerun from Alex Admire gave the ABA a shot at a comeback.

The Frackers added three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning, putting the game out of reach. Raef Wright homered twice as he went 4-for-4 in the game, driving in a pair of runs while Cole Dillon added a 2-run blast to pad the Frackers lead.

The Frackers will be in action twice on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. to face the Florida Legends then again at 1:30 p.m. when they will face the defending champion Midland Baseball team.

Enid Majors 18, Sting 4

Also Friday morning, the host team Farmington Sting had little success managing their opening game, falling 18-4 to the Enid Majors from Oklahoma. Hunter Martin homered for the Sting, while Max McGaha went 1-for-1 at the plate as well.

The Sting will look to bounce back Saturday when they face the Nashville Knights at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday was May day

Thursday night, ABA standout Aiden May won the Connie Mack World Series Home Run Derby. May, a student from Sandia Prep scored the victory during opening ceremonies for the tournament.

Notes:

11:39 a.m.: Ricketts Park, DH Ian Collier's 3-run HR to left field leads a big inning for D-Bat United, who score 4 times to climb right back into this game. Patriots cling to a 9-8 lead going to the top half of the 6th.

FINAL from Worley Field, Frackers defeat ABA 11-6.

Check back tomorrow! This is your place to go for 2021 Connie Mack World Series scores and more.

