CMWS pool play continues Saturday on three fields
Steven Bortstein
Farmington Daily Times
Pool play action continues Saturday at Worley Field, as well as the Sports Complex and Ricketts Park. Game times are subject to change:
Saturday
Worley Field
9:30 a.m. – Farmington Sting vs. Nashville Knights
1:30 p.m. – South Troy Dodgers vs. Dallas Patriots
5:30 p.m. – Colton Nighthawks vs. Enid Majors
Farmington Sports Complex
9:30 a.m. – D-Bat United vs. South Troy Dodgers
1:30 p.m. – Frackers vs. Midland Redskins
5:30 p.m. – So Cal Renegades vs. Dallas Patriots
Ricketts Park
9:30 a.m. – Frackers vs. Florida Legends
1:30 p.m. – Enid Majors vs. Nashville Knights
7 p.m. – Midland vs. Albuquerque Baseball Academy
Contact Steve Bortstein at sbortstein@gannett.com.
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e