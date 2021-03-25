Connie Mack World Series baseball tournament will return to Farmington this summer

FARMINGTON — The Connie Mack World Series is set to return this summer to the newly-renovated Ricketts Park after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The baseball tournament's Facebook page posted on the morning of March 25, announcing the dates for the 2021 event, including when pool play starts and the championship bracket.

The players are set to arrive on July 21 with pool play scheduled for July 23-24. The championship bracket is set to begin on July 25 and send on July 31.

The tournament committee is still working on finalizing additional details and is expected to release updates in the future.

Season ticket holders who changed their email addresses are asked to send the updated information to tickets@CMWS.org.

Information on ticket purchases and renewals will be sent via email to season ticket holders in the future.

About $560,000 in renovations were approved for the seating at Ricketts Park in Farmington, the first major seating renovation since 2000.

The renovations include more than 150 seats added beyond the first and third-base dugouts and upgraded seats by the first-base line.

Tournament was canceled in 2020

The Connie Mack World Series Executive Committee on April 28, 2020 in a statement announced the 2020 tournament would be canceled. It was slated to start on July 24 of that year.

CMWS Chairman Tyson Snyder in the statement that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and then New Mexico state regulations regarding COVID-19 prevented the 2020 event from happening.

It was the first time since 1965 that the tournament was not played in Farmington. Players from across the United States converge on Farmington for the amateur baseball tournament.

