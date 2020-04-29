CLOSE

Buy Photo Connie Mack World Series (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — The 2020 Connie Mack World Series baseball tournament, a strong economic driver in Farmington, has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the CMWS Executive Committee made its final decision based on current New Mexico state regulations and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help contain the spread of the disease.

“It’s absolutely crushing. It’s just one of the most devastating and sad decisions we’ve ever had to make,” CMWS Chairman Tyson Snyder said. “We had a lot of uncertainty. We were overwhelmed with keeping people safe. Literally, there’s no amateur baseball being played anywhere.”

More: Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region

Snyder said there was ultimately no workable scenario to make the tournament work for 2020 because of the risk to public safety.

“That has to be our first and foremost priority,” Snyder said.

New Mexico is currently adhering to stay-at-home guidelines through May 15 and is banning mass gatherings at large public events.

It is the first time since 1965 that the Connie Mack World Series will not be played in Farmington, and tournament officials look to resume tournament play in 2021.

“It really breaks my heart,” Snyder said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.