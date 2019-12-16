CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Midland Redskins began and ended another decade atop the Connie Mack World Series baseball scene, bringing home five tournament championships in the process.

After securing back-to-back CMWS crowns in 2010 and 2011, Midland won three straight CMWS championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

That brought the program’s total number of Connie Mack titles to 16.

Piedra Vista baseball alumnus Chase Silseth was a member of the Midland Redskins during their three-peat.

Part of a deep Midland rotation in 2017, Silseth made and won his first start with the team during Midland’s Game 14 win over the Danville Hoots that year.

Two years later, Silseth started for the Redskins in the first game of the 2019 CMWS Championship Series against the Southern California Renegades.

That three-peat from 2017-2019 also stood out because Midland’s offense found different ways to lift the squad to glory, under different circumstances.

Aside from a deeper pitching staff, the 2017 Midland Redskins got the job done with their speed on the bases.

In the 2018, after dropping into the consolation side of the bracket, Midland caught fire over the next several games with double-digit scoring outputs and eventually won the title.

In the 2019, just four days after falling into the consolation bracket, Midland beat SoCal twice in extra innings during the CMWS championship series.

The Redskins’ Bryce Matthews beat the throw to home plate and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Game 1, leading to a 5-4 win for Midland.

Midland then pulled away with a seven-run barrage in the top of the ninth inning of Game 2, winning 9-2.

Midland showed the amateur baseball world time and time again of its championship pedigree.

