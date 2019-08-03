Top 8

Nate Karaffa pops out to first base in foul territory.

Ryan Nicholson hits a single to center field, Bryce Matthews beats the throw to home, 2 outs.

Andrew Pinckney strikes out swinging, 2 outs.

Colin Burgess grounds out, 1 out.

Bryce Matthews reaches first base on an error, 0 outs.

Bottom 7

Alex Sardina strikes out swinging on full count, with the bases loaded.

Troy Taylor walks, 2 outs.

Luke Spillane hits an RBI single up the middle, Kolton Freeman scores run, 2 outs.

Matthew Pinal flies out, 2 outs.

Brent Riddle hits an infield single bunting down the third base line, 1 out.

Eugene Jeon flies out to left field, 1 out.

Kolton Freeman hits a single to right field, 0 outs.

Top 7

Midland 4, SoCal 3. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Jimmy Crooks hits a single to right field, gets picked off after running toward second base.

Dominic Tamez pops out to center field, 2 outs.

Jaret Godman walks on a full count, 1 out.

Adam Schneider hits to the pitcher's mound, 1 out.

Nate Karaffa hits a solo home run over the left field wall, 0 outs.

Andrew Herbert pull after 2/3 inning, Matthew Pinal comes in. Troy Taylor replaces Pinal at second base, Wyatt Johnson replaces Taylor at first base.

Bottom 6

SoCal 3, Midland 3. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Logan Gallina grounds out to shortstop, Sardina is tagged out on the throw to home plate. A brief scuffle breaks out at home plate after the tag, both benches cleared and givens verbal warnings.

Troy Taylor scores a run on a passed ball, 1 out.

JP Corrigan grounds to fielder's choice out at second base, beats the throw to first base, Spillane scores a run, 1 out.

Alex Sardina walks on a full count, 0 outs.

Troy Taylor gets hit by a pitch, 0 outs.

Luke Spillane hits a single to center field, 0 outs.

Top 6

Midland 3, SoCal 1. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Ryan Nicholson pops out to shortstop.

Andrew Pinckney strikes out swinging on a full count, 2 outs.

Colin Burgess walks, 1 out.

SoCal's Emiliano Torres pulled after 2 1/3 innings, Andrew Herbert comes in.

Bryce Matthews walks, 1 out.

Jimmy Crooks hits a solo home run over the right-center wall, 1 out.

Dominic Tamez grounds out to second base, 1 out.

Bottom 5

Midland 2, SoCal 1. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors.

Matthew Pinal grounds out to first base.

Brent Riddle hits a double to right-center, 2 outs.

Eugene Jeon pops out to second base, 2 outs.

Kolton Freeman grounds out to third base, 1 out.

Top 5

Midland 2, SoCal 1. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Jaret Godman grounds out to shortstop.

Adam Schneider grounds out to shortstop, 2 outs.

Nate Karaffa flies out to shallow right-center, 1 out.

Bottom 4

Midland 2, SoCal 1. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Logan Gallina strikes out looking.

JP Corrigan grounds out to the pitcher's mound, 2 outs.

Alex Sardina grounds out to first base, 1 out.

Top 4

Midland 2, SoCal 1. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Trey Fesperman strikes out looking.

Andrew Pinckney hits an RBI double to left field, Tamez scores a run, 2 outs.

Colin Burgess walks, 2 outs.

Jaret Godman scores a run on a passed ball at home plate, 2 outs.

Bryce Matthews bunts to the pitcher's mound, 2 outs.

Jimmy Crooks strikes out looking, 1 out.

Dominic Tamez hits a single to shallow left field, 0 outs.

SoCal's Zach Kriethe pulled after three complete innings, Emiliano Torres comes in.

Jaret Godman walks, 0 outs.

Bottom 3

SoCal 1, Midland 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Troy Taylor grounds out to second base.

Luke Spillane strikes out swinging, 2 outs.

Matthew Pinal strikes out looking, 1 out.

Top 3

SoCal 1, Midland 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error.

Adam Schneider reaches first base on a fielding error at shortstop, Pinckney is tagged out at home on a fielder’s choice throw to home.

Nate Karaffa grounds out to third base, 2 outs.

Trey Fesperman grounds out to the pitcher’s mound, 1 out.

Andrew Pinckney walks, 0 outs.

Bottom 2

SoCal 1, Midland 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Brent Riddle strikes out swinging.

Eugene Jeon strikes out looking, 2 outs.

Kolton Freeman grounds out to shortstop, 1 out.

Top 2

SoCal 1, Midland 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Colin Burgess ground out into a 4-6-3 double play.

Bryce Matthews strikes out swinging on a full count, 1 out.

Jimmy Crooks hits a single to center field, 0 outs.

Bottom 1

SoCal 1, Midland 0. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors.

Logan Gallina strikes out swinging.

JP Corrigan hits an RBI single deep to left-center, Spillane scores a run, 2 outs.

Alex Sardina strikes out swinging, 2 outs.

Troy Taylor grounds out to second base, 1 out.

Luke Spillane hits a double to right-center, 0 outs.

Top 1

Midland 0, SoCal 0. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors.

Dominic Tamez flies out to right field.

Jaret Godman grounds out to second base, 2 outs.

Adam Schneider flies out to center field, 1 out.

Starting lineup and batting order for the Southern California Renegades:

Luke Spillane (8), Troy Taylor (3), Alex Sardina (6), JP Corrigan (DH), Logan Gallina (2), Kolton Freeman (9), Eugene Jeon (5), Brent Riddle (7), Matthew Pinal (4), Zach Kriethe (1)

Staring lineup and batting order for the Midland Redskins:

Adam Schneider (2), Jaret Godman (5), Dominic Tamez (7), Jimmy Crooks (3), Bryce Matthews (8), Colin Burgess (2), Andrew Pinckney (9), Trey Fesperman (DH), Nate Karaffa (6), Chase Silseth (1)